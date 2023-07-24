Laticrete introduces Air Barrier C3

Bethany, Conn.—Laticrete, a leading manufacturer of globally proven construction solutions for the building industry, has rolled out Air Barrier C3—a versatile Class III air barrierm and a first for Laticrete.

“Building codes are constantly changing, creating new and unique scenarios for our customers,” said Spencer Maheu, Laticrete senior director of product management. “Air Barrier C3 is the newest addition to our collection of state-of-the-art membranes, designed to give our customers the ability to adapt our MVIS system to any wall assembly, in any environment.”

Compatible with numerous wall assemblies, including full brick and stone, adhered masonry veneer, siding panel systems and more, Air Barrier C3 is easily applied via a roller or sprayer in a single coat that dries in less than two hours, reducing labor costs and leading to faster project completions. When paired with the Laticrete Masonry Veneer Installation System (MVIS), architects and builders can now install a comprehensive adhered veneer wall assembly system, increasing a building’s operational energy efficiency by up to 35% and backed by a full system warranty.

The new product features Microban antimicrobial product protection to help prevent bacteria growth that may lead to stains and odors, reducing ongoing maintenance and keeping installations looking newer, longer. UL Greenguard has certified the product for low VOC emissions to help create a healthier work environment for installers and contribute to a project’s sustainability goals, and the Air Barrier Association of America’s (ABAA) certification means it will meet the rigors encountered during its service life.

“Air Barrier C3 provides architects and specifiers a solution that checks all the boxes: versatility, compatibility and peace of mind,” Maheu added.