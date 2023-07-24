Florida Tile introduces three new collections

By FCNews Staff
Home News Florida Tile introduces three new collections

Lexington, Ky.—Florida Tile has introduced three new tile collections: BlueRun, Canal Street and Storied.

“Our team is very pleased to present three distinctive new collections,” said Micah Hand, director of marketing and product management. “They are inspired by a rich history of culture, heritage and artisanal design with a focus on warm and moody color tones that are relevant in current design trends.”

BlueRun

BlueRun is an ode to the natural bluestone found in the fields of Southern Belgium with rectified formats of 12 x 24 and 24 x 24 in four colors: Antique White, Historic Greige, Atlas Gray and Fossil Black. Enhancing the charisma of this collection are decorative tiles in each colorway showcasing a random assortment of eight geometric patterns in a 24 x 24 format. An offset basketweave mosaic and 3 x 24 bullnose complement the indoor options. For outdoor spaces, a 24 x 36 2cm outdoor porcelain paver and step treads are offered in all colors.

Canal Street

Canal Street celebrates the eclectic spirit of New Orleans with timeworn imperfections and small aggregated inclusions, projecting the vibrant and resilient soul of the Crescent City. Rectified field tile in 12 x 24 and 24 x 48 formats are available in five colors: Levee White, Café Light Gray, French Gray, Spanish Clay and Black Bayou. Deco tiles featuring unconventional bands of monochromatic color values in 12 x 24 and 8 x 48 formats, a distinctive offset-rectangle mosaic and a 3 x 24 bullnose round out the line.

Storied

Storied expresses timeworn character steeped in indigenous traditions of creativity and ingenuity. Pressed 2.5 x 10 ceramic wall tiles feature a color palette inspired by primitive dye ingredients: Cotton White, Sheep’s Wool, Chicory Greige, Natural Grey, Indigo Blue, Nettle Green, Saffron Yellow, Cinnamon and Black Cardamom.

Previous articleLaticrete introduces Air Barrier C3

RELATED ARTICLES

Installation

Laticrete introduces Air Barrier C3

FCNews Staff - 0
Bethany, Conn.—Laticrete, a leading manufacturer of globally proven construction solutions for the building industry, has rolled out Air Barrier C3—a versatile Class III air...
Read more
News

COREtec puts Scratchless to the test

FCNews Staff - 0
Coeur d'Alene, Idaho—COREtec, Shaw Industries’ premium luxury vinyl brand, is putting its new Scratchless mineral core products to the ultimate test in a real-life...
Read more
Commercial

Mannington Commercial introduces Xpress Rubber

FCNews Staff - 0
Calhoun, Ga.— Mannington Commercial introduced Xpress Rubber, a selection of products from the BurkeBase Wall Base, ColorScape StairTreads and ColorScape Tile collections that ship in...
Read more

Must Read

News

Florida Tile introduces three new collections

FCNews Staff - 0
Lexington, Ky.—Florida Tile has introduced three new tile collections: BlueRun, Canal Street and Storied. “Our team is very pleased to present three distinctive new collections,”...
Read more
Installation

Laticrete introduces Air Barrier C3

FCNews Staff - 0
Bethany, Conn.—Laticrete, a leading manufacturer of globally proven construction solutions for the building industry, has rolled out Air Barrier C3—a versatile Class III air...
Read more
Installation

i4F signs exclusive patent partnership with Exterpark

FCNews Staff - 0
Turnhout, Belgium—i4F, a group of companies providing patents and technologies to the flooring industry, has signed an exclusive patent partnership agreement with Exterpark. This...
Read more
News

COREtec puts Scratchless to the test

FCNews Staff - 0
Coeur d'Alene, Idaho—COREtec, Shaw Industries’ premium luxury vinyl brand, is putting its new Scratchless mineral core products to the ultimate test in a real-life...
Read more
Featured Post

2023 Waterproof Guide: Opening the floodgates on next-level innovation

FCNews Staff - 0
The depth and breadth of the waterproof flooring category is reflected in Floor Covering News’ 2023 Waterproof Guide. This guide showcases a litany of...
Read more
Featured Post

Builder confidence edges higher despite rate concerns

FCNews Staff - 0
Washington, D.C.—Low existing inventory that is keeping demand solid for new homes helped to push builder confidence up in July even as the industry...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X