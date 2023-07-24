Florida Tile introduces three new collections

Lexington, Ky.—Florida Tile has introduced three new tile collections: BlueRun, Canal Street and Storied.

“Our team is very pleased to present three distinctive new collections,” said Micah Hand, director of marketing and product management. “They are inspired by a rich history of culture, heritage and artisanal design with a focus on warm and moody color tones that are relevant in current design trends.”

BlueRun

BlueRun is an ode to the natural bluestone found in the fields of Southern Belgium with rectified formats of 12 x 24 and 24 x 24 in four colors: Antique White, Historic Greige, Atlas Gray and Fossil Black. Enhancing the charisma of this collection are decorative tiles in each colorway showcasing a random assortment of eight geometric patterns in a 24 x 24 format. An offset basketweave mosaic and 3 x 24 bullnose complement the indoor options. For outdoor spaces, a 24 x 36 2cm outdoor porcelain paver and step treads are offered in all colors.

Canal Street

Canal Street celebrates the eclectic spirit of New Orleans with timeworn imperfections and small aggregated inclusions, projecting the vibrant and resilient soul of the Crescent City. Rectified field tile in 12 x 24 and 24 x 48 formats are available in five colors: Levee White, Café Light Gray, French Gray, Spanish Clay and Black Bayou. Deco tiles featuring unconventional bands of monochromatic color values in 12 x 24 and 8 x 48 formats, a distinctive offset-rectangle mosaic and a 3 x 24 bullnose round out the line.

Storied

Storied expresses timeworn character steeped in indigenous traditions of creativity and ingenuity. Pressed 2.5 x 10 ceramic wall tiles feature a color palette inspired by primitive dye ingredients: Cotton White, Sheep’s Wool, Chicory Greige, Natural Grey, Indigo Blue, Nettle Green, Saffron Yellow, Cinnamon and Black Cardamom.