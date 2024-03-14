Moldings, sundries complete the job

By Ken Ryan
When it comes to flooring installation, every part of the process is critical, whether it is stair tread, applicator, flush mount moldings or tape. If anything, these add-on products are must-haves that improve the overall look of the floor while making the installation more functional, attractive and safe.

Following are some recent introductions in the accessories category: 

DuraStair

The DuraStair stair tread and riser system by Innovative Flooring Supply is a solution to update older stairways; the product installs quickly and easily at a fraction of the cost of conventional materials. OEM branding in custom colors is available. 

Artistic Finishes

Artistic Finishes has expanded its Enduracor product line to now include digitally printed treads and risers. The Enduracor tread and riser (each sold separately) enable the completion of a staircase installation in less time. It is offered in both a traditional round and contemporary square nose. Enduracor Flush Vents, its newest product for vinyl floors, provides an exact match to the floor. 

Küberit

Küberit Stair-Nosing Profiles ensure stairs never go unnoticed and receive the protection needed to maintain them. Floor covering edges are protected, but so are people. Küberit Stair-Nosing Profiles offer slip resistance and enhanced visibility of each stair. A designer using these profiles recently called them “functional works of art.” The art is matched by functionality with the Küberit Stair-Nosing Profile range pairing with all types of flooring. 

Pennwood  

Pennwood Products’ line of painted and primed baseboard offers visual continuity and ornate baseboard trim for your customers’ latest projects. Pennwood’s baseboard is offered in a variety of modern and classical styles that help define each space and create a visually appealing transition from the floor to the walls. The company offers 8- and 12-foot wall base options and accompanying painted and primed accessories—in large quantities—to meet clients’ needs. 

Perfect vents

Perfect Vents, which has been making flush mount vents for floating floors for the past seven years, now has over 20 different sizes to fit just about any need on a jobsite. Its newest offering is WallHugger, a product designed to work in situations where the vent is tight against a wall or toe kick. 

Performance Accessories

PerimeterSeal tape is the latest in waterproofing technology from Performance Accessories, addressing the expansion gap along the perimeter of floating floors and eliminating the need to fill the space with foam backer rod and silicone caulk. PerimeterSeal tape attaches to the floor and adjacent wall or baseboard before quarter round is installed and can be used under transitions. PerimeterSeal stops moisture from seeping through the edges of the flooring to the subfloor, fulfilling warranty requirements of many leading brands.

Ventiques

Breeze flush mount metal floor vents are known for their durability and functionality, and are suitable for all types of design styles ranging from modern to traditional décor. The unique feature of the Breeze style vent is its built-in damper system. Dampers play a crucial role in regulating airflow within heating, ventilation and air conditioning for any building or home by helping to balance the system throughout different seasons. 

TotalWorx

New Pet Perfect Underlayment is a top-tier LVT underlayment that excels in sound suppression given its IIC 72 rating. The product also features a reliable moisture barrier, which guards against mold and mildew beneath the subfloor. Pet Perfect Underlayment’s capacity to smooth uneven subfloors eliminates the need for prep work, thereby saving time and money. The added thermal insulation, which promotes comfort, is particularly advantageous for basements. What’s more, Pet Perfect Underlayment’s shock-absorbing technology supports the locking system while its fanfold panels, which feature easy-to-cut grid lines, make installation straightforward and efficient. 

Veratrim

Versatrim is known for its high-quality floor moldings, stair solutions and accessories that are designed to be durable and long-lasting. Among Versatrim’s latest launches is a Primed Quarter Round, a versatile molding that is commonly used to cover the expansion gap between the flooring and the baseboard. Another new product, Primed Base Shoe, also known as a baseboard shoe or quarter-round shoe, is used to cover the gap between the flooring and the baseboard. The pre- primed surface eliminates the need to apply primer, thereby saving time and effort in the finishing process. 

Carpet & Tile Warehouse to host all-female CTI Test

