TMT America conducts unique training experience

Florence, Ala.—TMT America, the parent company of Schönox HPS, Küberit USA and Trissl Sports Cars, invited flooring professionals from across the country to experience driving Porsches at over 100 miles per hour, getting expert advice along the way to sharpen their techniques and skills. Earlier the same week at the Schönox HPS Florence Support Center, participants sharpened their techniques and skills for use in their flooring businesses, learning more about Schönox and Küberit. The cross section of experiences at the Schönox Support Center and the Porsche Track Experience at Barber Motorsports Park made lasting memories, equipped participants with greater flooring strategies and stretched the limits of everyone.

“We wanted our colleagues to take away incredible memories with hands-on experiences driving Porsches, doing incredible things they never before thought possible,” explained Thomas Trissl, Schönox HPS principal and TMT America president. “In a similar way, we wanted them to go home with a deeper understanding of Schönox and Küberit solutions, positively impacting their businesses for the long term in ways they may not have considered before.”

The Porsche Track Experience placed participants in Porsches on a world-class track, learning quickly with the aid of expert drivers, while safely testing their limits. The Schönox HPS Florence Support Center hosted the guests where flooring contractors, installers, distributors and specifiers gather on a weekly basis, providing comprehensive training covering the benefits, installation details and project strategies of the entire Schönox subfloor series. Before getting behind the wheel of some of the fastest street-legal cars in the world, attendees were educated about the research, technology and continual testing that goes into each Schönox subfloor solution.

“This was a first-class event with time to bond with other flooring professionals in a fun and unique environment while learning more about Schönox and Küberit,” explained Geoff Gordon, executive director, Fuse Commercial Flooring Alliance. “It was a one-of-a-kind experience that no one will ever forget!”

With products that not only allow installers to meet but beat project deadlines, Schönox addresses the flooring industry’s “Need for Speed” every day. Küberit USA team members joined the group, relaying the newest floor, wall and stair profile solutions and design trends. Küberit provides profile solutions for all project needs, surfaces and design aesthetics, offering the largest selections of colors and options with award-winning service.

“While attending the week’s events, I was struck by the similarities between a lifestyle in commercial flooring and the lifestyle of a Porsche driving enthusiast with neither pursuit being one you just meander through, casually investing time, energy and treasure—the intensity and passion levels are similar,” explained Mark Bischoff, Starnet president and CEO. “Thomas Trissl employs best-in-class people development and training to create a brand experience greater than the product elements. The Schönox HPS and Küberit teams display the intensity and focus on the fundamentals our commercial flooring business requires, which are not unlike the intensity the Porsche instructors shared to get us around the track safely!”