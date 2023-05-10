Laticrete upgrades Permacolor Select and Permacolor Grout

Bethany, Conn.—Laticrete, a leading manufacturer of globally proven construction solutions for the building industry, has reformulated Permacolor Select—a two-part cementitious grout system with a neutral base mixture and a dispersible dry pigment grout system—and Permacolor Grout to provide an overall better experience for installers and long-lasting results for customers. The new-and-improved formulas provide increased strength and enhanced stain resistance and are also easier to spread and clean, making installations faster and less labor-intensive.

“Since grout is one of the very few tile or stone installation products that remains visible when the project is completed, its longevity, performance and resistance to mold and mildew are crucial,” said Ryan Blair, Laticrete senior product manager. “The improvements to the Permacolor family provide up to 30% better stain resistance and 20% greater strength than previous formulations, making them the highest-performing cementitious grouts in the industry.”

Both Permacolor Select and Permacolor Grout include StoneTech Sealer Technology—saving time and money since sealing isn’t necessary—and Microban antimicrobial product protection against stain- and odor-causing bacteria, resulting in longer-lasting installations that will look newer by preserving its color. The Permacolor family of products are also formulated without silica sand—making them safer for installers and their work environment.

The Permacolor Select Color Kits are packaged in single units for a simple one-to-one mix ratio with the base to simplify installation as well as streamline inventory control and selection for both distributors and installers. As part of the company’s commitment to green innovations that minimize negative impacts on the planet and its people, Permacolor Select Color Kits come in compostable bags reducing waste by 40% while the two-year extended shelf life on grout base reduces the risk of product degradation. The color kits are also available in more than 150 stocked options, including all 40 Laticrete standard colors.

“Developing innovative solutions, while providing the best installer experience possible and helping them better serve their customers, is at the heart of everything we do at Laticrete,” Blair added. “We believe these new Permacolor formulations achieve both with great success.”