Sika announces STEP Series training clinic

Chino, Calif.—Sika is introducing the STEP Series flooring installation solution training curriculum. STEP stands for Sika Secure Technical Education Program.

This year-long, in-person training clinic is designed to educate contractors and installers on best practices when using components of the Sika Secure System. These best practices will focus on flooring installation solutions and industry standards that pertain to subfloor surface preparation, moisture mitigation, acoustical abatement and wood and resilient flooring adhesives.

“Sika is known for developing best-in-class sustainable solutions for the professional installer,” said Andreas Eisenmann, technical service manager, interior finishing at Sika Corporation. “Our goal with the STEP Series is to utilize the expertise of our technical team to best equip contractors and installers with the technical know-how to consistently achieve successful flooring installations. In doing so, we plan to provide attendees with the proper vocational tools that will allow them to realize the advanced benefits of the Sika Secure System, which will in turn put them in the best possible position to succeed. This is a great way to expand your capabilities and best understand the value of system solutions all at the expense of Sika.”

The STEP Series consists of one-day events that will be conducted regionally throughout the U.S. and run through the duration of 2023. Contractors and installers can sign up for a STEP Series training course closest to them by visiting here or scanning the QR code above.

Lunch and all necessary installation materials and tools will be provided by Sika. Upon conclusion of the STEP Series, all parties that complete training will receive a certificate of training completion from Sika Corporation.

The Sika Secure System provides installers with a solution-based, multi-tier system product offering that provides an enhanced warranty from a trusted single-source supplier. When used in conjunction with one another, the Sika Secure System forms a true top-to-bottom flooring installation solution that includes elements of the SikaBond, SikaLevel, Sika MB (Moisture Barrier) and Sika-DriTac flooring adhesives, moisture mitigation and sound control product lines.