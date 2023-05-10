Spring RFCI meeting sees big turnout

Bluffton, S.C.—The 2023 spring board of directors and associate member meeting held here May 2-4 was a huge success, according to the Resilient Floor Covering Institute (RFCI). Over 100 attended the two-day event.

RFCI welcomed board members, including Herb Upton of Shaw Industries, chairman; Russ Rogg of HMTX/Metroflor, vice chairman; and Barron Frith of CFL, secretary/treasurer. Joining them were representatives from all manufacturing and supply chain members and a roster of top speakers, including: Cliff Pyron, Georgia Ports Authority; Stuart Hirschhorn, Catalina Research; Tom Kurfess, Georgia Tech; Allison Foley, Venable; Ned Monroe, The Vinyl Institute; Vicki Worden, Green Building Initiative; Susannah Enkema, Shelton Group; Matt Seaholm, The Plastics Industry Association; and Jay McDonald, Middleton McDonald Group.