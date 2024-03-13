Carpet & Tile Warehouse to host all-female CTI Test

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsCarpet & Tile Warehouse to host all-female CTI Test

Carpet & Tile WarehouseVero Beach, Fla.—Carpet & Tile Warehouse, located here, will be hosting an all-female Certified Tile Installer (CTI) Test on International Women’s Day, March 8, 2025. Orientation will be held on Friday, March 7, 2025.

The retailer has hosted three tests since 2020 and only one woman has registered. “We would love to see this number grow,” said Deby Winter, owner. “In honor of women everywhere, we want to provide them with an opportunity for them to test with other like-minded women whose time has come to shine in a male-dominated industry. It’s time we brought female tile installers out of the shadows. International Women’s Day 2025 seemed like the perfect day to do just that.”

Carpet & Tile Warehouse has signed the required host documents and is awaiting the official posting to the CTEF calendar.

Register here.

