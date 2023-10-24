‘Tuesday Tips:’ Show buyers what is possible

By FCNews Staff
Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts presents short video tips for improving customer service and optimizing staff performance. In the end, it’s all about understanding the importance of being 1% better than your competition.

In this week’s “Tuesday Tips,” Tom Jennings, training expert, shares his experience that a majority of flooring buyers are highly influenced by sellers who show them what is possible or how to solve a problem.

