Jane Peeples Stanfield, Dalton royalty, passes at 68

By FCNews Staff
Jane Peeples Stanfield
Jane Peeples Stanfield played an integral role for Furniture of Dalton, among others.

Jane Peeples Stanfield, who played an integral role in accounting and management for several family businesses under Textile Management Associates—including Carpets of Dalton and Furniture of Dalton—passed away on March 18, following a recent battle with pancreatic cancer. She was 68.

Throughout her life, Stanfield—daughter of the late Shelby Peeples, Jr., the vaunted carpet industry entrepreneur—worked to uplift others, devoting countless hours to community initiatives and charitable endeavors. She chaired and helped develop “Dancing with the Stars,” a local gala benefiting the Alzheimer’s Association. Her kindness of heart also led her to serve with distinction on the board of the Whitfield Healthcare Foundation, where she was a member of the Special Prospects Committee and the inaugural Blueprint Gala Committee.

Stanfield, who had an infectious warmth that endeared her to everyone she met, was a champion supporter of Peeples Cancer Institute and wanted others to understand the importance of having exceptional healthcare close to home. She lived according to the words of her late father, who said: “It’s all about the people we serve.”

Her legacy will live on in the countless lives she touched, and her close circle of friends and family. She leaves behind a legacy of selflessness, compassion and unwavering dedication to family, friends, work and community.

A friend to all, Stanfield was a proud member of the 1973 graduating class of Dalton High School, and she also attended Young Harris College and Dalton State College. An avid Georgia Bulldogs fan, she enjoyed many years of tailgating at Bulldog Park in Athens with family and friends. When football wasn’t in season, Jane could be found relaxing and enjoying time at the lake with family.

Stanfield is survived by Terry Stanfield, her loving husband of 43 years; devoted daughter Michelle Stanfield Brown and husband, Jordan; grandsons Dan, Drew and Maverick; loving mother, Willena Davis Peeples; brothers Alan Peeples (Roger Cheek), of Dalton; Tom Peeples (Vickie), of Ringgold, Ga., and Bryan Peeples (Amy), also of Ringgold; 15 nieces and nephews, and numerous great nieces and nephews; brothers- and sisters-in law, Mike and Nadia Stanfield, and Sam and Jan Hair; along with their families.

