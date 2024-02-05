Obituary: Rob Starr, Starnet

By FCNews Staff
Rob StarrColumbus, Ohio—Rob Starr, director of marketing and member services for Starnet, passed away at home on Saturday, Feb. 3, following a battle with cancer. He was 53.

Starr had been privately receiving treatment for cancer for several months; however, complications from his treatment made him diabetic. Over the Christmas holiday he had surgery on his brain; the hope was that he would fully recover. Sadly, the diagnosis was terminal.

“In his short time at home from the hospital, he was able to enjoy so many heartfelt messages and well wishes from all his Starnet friends,” said Mark Bischoff, Starnet president and CEO. “Thank you to the Starnet community of members and vendors who reached out to Rob to let him know he was respected and loved. All our lives are better for having known, worked, celebrated and laughed with Rob Starr.”

Following his operation in December, Starr briefly rejoined the Starnet staff in January. Colleagues said he was excited to execute his biggest projects of the year: The Design Awards and Dream Team. Now his colleagues at Starnet have vowed to continue his work.

“We will not let Rob’s work falter, and Starnet will successfully execute those programs,” Bischoff stated. “Rob was very dedicated to the Starnet organization. As director of marketing and member services, he worked tirelessly to promote Starnet members and connect all the stakeholders to our organization. All his projects revolve around showcasing the power of our network. Over the years, he has had a tremendous positive impact on Starnet, and we will miss his wonderful presence. The rest of the staff and our board of directors will work to maintain the example of excellence Rob demonstrated with his work.”

Starr leaves behind a wife, Nicole; and two children, Jillian and Colby. Nicole, a favorite among the members, is a health care professional. Their daughter, Jillian, is currently in her first year at college; Colby is a junior in high school.

If anyone would like to support the Starr family in this difficult time, Nicole’s sister Kristen Rall has set up a fund: Rob Starr Family Support Fund

