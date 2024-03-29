Dealers descend on NRF Distributors market

Ledyard, Conn.—It has been billed as “the Surfaces of the Northeast,” and for many retailers located in New England, upstate New York and parts of Pennsylvania, NRF Distributors’ New England Flooring Market (NEFM) is indeed their signature flooring event of the season.

This year, more than 250 dealers converged on Foxwoods Resort Casino here to shop for great deals, earn casino chips and cash along the way. The mood was celebratory and flooring retailers said they were happy to be together again. “We come down here religiously every year—this is our big show,” said Timmy Garnham, manager at Carter Mountain Flooring and Design, Meredith, N.H., echoing a refrain shared by many of his fellow retailers.

The 11-hour trade show included food, games, prizes and, of course, plenty of networking and buying opportunities. As Garnham noted, “We know who wants a deal and we’re here to try and build up inventory. A lot of what we do is look for deals and, of course, catch up with old friends.”

Fellowship certainly permeated the large showroom floor as NRF members reconnected since their last meeting and shared best practices. “I’ve been coming to this show for 20-plus years and love everything that NRF has to offer,” said Joe Gagne, owner of Ballston Carpet & Tile, Ballston Spa, N.Y. “No. 1 is I love NRF’s service and their wide variety of products. Of course, I look for the specials when I come here, too.”