Sika showcases SikaTile at Total Solutions Plus 2023

Indian Wells, Calif.—Sika, global provider of specialty industrial chemicals, brought its SikaTile product line of tile setting materials to the 12th Total Solutions Plus Conference held here last week.

The Ceramic Tile Distributors Association (CTDA), the National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA), The Tile Council of North America (TCNA) and Tile Contractors Association of America (TCAA) conceived Total Solutions Plus to bring together tiling experts from around the nation. The three-day event saw hundreds assemble to attend motivational seminars, stay up to date on industry trends through a variety of educational sessions and network during copious meals and activities.

Capping off the conference was the manufacturer table top exhibit, where the Sika booth was approached extensively for GPTP/S solutions. The Sika team helped attendees identify the correct SikaTile product for their businesses’ needs. Attendees learned firsthand the features of and differences between SikaTile-450 LHT Secure Set, SikaTile-475 LHT Premium Set and SikaTile-500 LHT Lite for GPTP/S and large and heavy tile installations.

“The interest in GPTP/S solutions is at an all-time high,” said Tom Carroll, senior product manager, Sika. “The demand for porcelain panel installations is huge right now, and many of the visitors to our booth wanted to stay ahead of the competition by providing high-performance LHT mortars to their customers. At Sika, we have more than 100 years at the forefront of building material technology, so we were ready with any tiling solution these visitors needed.”