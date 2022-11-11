Sika showcases SikaTile at Total Solutions Plus 2023

By FCNews Staff
Home News Sika showcases SikaTile at Total Solutions Plus 2023

SikaTileIndian Wells, Calif.—Sika, global provider of specialty industrial chemicals, brought its SikaTile product line of tile setting materials to the 12th Total Solutions Plus Conference held here last week.

The Ceramic Tile Distributors Association (CTDA), the National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA), The Tile Council of North America (TCNA) and Tile Contractors Association of America (TCAA) conceived Total Solutions Plus to bring together tiling experts from around the nation. The three-day event saw hundreds assemble to attend motivational seminars, stay up to date on industry trends through a variety of educational sessions and network during copious meals and activities.

Capping off the conference was the manufacturer table top exhibit, where the Sika booth was approached extensively for GPTP/S solutions. The Sika team helped attendees identify the correct SikaTile product for their businesses’ needs. Attendees learned firsthand the features of and differences between SikaTile-450 LHT Secure Set, SikaTile-475 LHT Premium Set and SikaTile-500 LHT Lite for GPTP/S and large and heavy tile installations.

“The interest in GPTP/S solutions is at an all-time high,” said Tom Carroll, senior product manager, Sika.  “The demand for porcelain panel installations is huge right now, and many of the visitors to our booth wanted to stay ahead of the competition by providing high-performance LHT mortars to their customers. At Sika, we have more than 100 years at the forefront of building material technology, so we were ready with any tiling solution these visitors needed.”

Previous articleFive ways to effectively utilize marketing collaborations
Next articleSuccess in retail is all about your sales presentation

RELATED ARTICLES

Featured Post

FEI Group: Members embrace ‘positive disruption’

Ken Ryan - 0
Marco Island, Fla.—The FEI Group’s National Conference here was all about “positive disruption,” a theme coined before Category 4 Hurricane Ian nearly jeopardized the meeting—yet aptly symbolized this 24th annual gathering. While all...
Read more
Featured Post

NAFCD: Outlook upbeat for commercial market

Reginald Tucker - 0
Chicago—“The bottom is not going to fall out of your business next year; you just have to reset your expectations.” That was the primary...
Read more
News

Emser wins 2022 Architizer A+ Award

FCNews Staff - 0
Los Angeles—Emser Tile has been honored with a 2022 Architizer A+Award. Emser’s Newtro collection was named Jury Winner in the wall and wall coverings...
Read more

Must Read

Featured Post

FEI Group: Members embrace ‘positive disruption’

Ken Ryan - 0
Marco Island, Fla.—The FEI Group’s National Conference here was all about “positive disruption,” a theme coined before Category 4 Hurricane Ian nearly jeopardized the meeting—yet aptly symbolized this 24th annual gathering. While all...
Read more
Featured Post

NAFCD: Outlook upbeat for commercial market

Reginald Tucker - 0
Chicago—“The bottom is not going to fall out of your business next year; you just have to reset your expectations.” That was the primary...
Read more
Featured Post

Retailers of the Year 2022

FCNews Staff - 0
Specialty flooring retailers are the drivers of this industry. Their success fuels every channel, from residential retail to commercial. To honor these businesses, FCNews...
Read more
Column

Reports of print’s demise are greatly exaggerated

Steve Feldman - 0
We at FCNews are obviously big proponents of print publishing and print advertising. Of course, we have a full menu of digital offerings as...
Read more
Al's Column

Success in retail is all about your sales presentation

FCNews Columnist - 0
If given the choice of good, fast or cheap—and you could only have two—which two would you choose? This is an old, familiar saying,...
Read more
News

Sika showcases SikaTile at Total Solutions Plus 2023

FCNews Staff - 0
Indian Wells, Calif.—Sika, global provider of specialty industrial chemicals, brought its SikaTile product line of tile setting materials to the 12th Total Solutions Plus...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X