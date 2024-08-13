Footprints Floors appoints new vice president of operations

Denver, Colo.—Taylor Murphy has been appointed the vice president of operations at Footprints Floors. Murphy is said to bring a wealth of experience and a track record of excellence to his role. With an extensive background in accounting and operations, Murphy’s journey is said to be a testament to his dedication and expertise.

Murphy credited his academic foundation for setting the stage for his professional career. “I graduated from the University of Denver in 2018 with an undergraduate degree in accounting and my Master of Accountancy,” he said. “This kicked off my career in the public accounting space.”

After graduating, Murphy worked at KPMG, where he honed his skills in external audits—working mostly in financial services, then transitioning to the fintech space. His work included comprehensive business process audits and financial statement audits, which he said provided him with a robust understanding of various business operations.

After three and a half years at KPMG, Murphy transitioned to the advisory practice within the same firm, working with the technical accounting group. This role was a brief-yet-valuable experience, which paved the way for his next move to Armanino—a top 25 accounting firm. At Armanino, Murphy immersed himself in the digital asset practice, serving clients in the rapidly evolving digital asset space.

Murphy’s career took a significant turn when he joined Strike, a startup in the Bitcoin payments landscape, where he played a crucial role in scaling the back office as the business grew. His next venture was with Applied Digital, a company focused on building and operating high-performance compute data centers for AI companies. His journey to Footprints Floors began with his personal connection to CEO and founder Bryan Park. “I’ve known him personally and he reached out to me with the job offer,” Murphy said. “What drew me here, really, was Bryan’s leadership and the unique culture he’s built.”

As vice president of operations, Murphy’s role is considered both broad and vital. He collaborates closely with other leadership members, including the director of communications and the director of operations. His responsibilities also encompass refining existing processes, supporting the managed services and franchise support teams and executing new initiatives. His goal is to ensure efficient day-to-day operations and support franchisees to succeed. “We handle all of our external communications, social media and marketing,” he said. “Our initiatives as far as investment in technology and new relationships all fall under our realm of operations.”

Murphy is focused on investing in technology to enhance operations at Footprints Floors. His efforts include improving data architecture, integrating systems and ensuring seamless communication between various tools and platforms. By modernizing the home services business, Murphy is aiming to set Footprints Floors apart in the industry, providing franchisees with the best tools and resources to succeed.

Murphy’s journey to becoming the vice president of operations at Footprints Floors is marked by a series of strategic moves and valuable experiences. His commitment to excellence coupled with his innovative approach is said to have positioned him as a key leader in driving the company’s success. With Murphy at the helm of operations, Footprints Floors intends for continued growth and innovation in the home services industry.