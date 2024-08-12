Retailers weigh in: What’s your winning ‘Edge?’

(The retail community is counting down the days until Mohawk’s Edge Summit takes place this winter. As such, we’ve tapped several retailers, large and small, to explain what they’re looking forward to most.)

Reason to attend: Networking/lead generation

Brett Bentz

President

Harrisburg Wall & Floor, Harrisburg, Pa.

We’re extremely excited about Edge 2024. It’s really something you look forward to every two years. It’s kind of like the Olympics! The great thing about Edge is Mohawk mixes work and leisure all together, which helps make it more of a destination point. A lot of times, when you go to meetings in this industry, it’s 9 to 5, classes, work, training—repeat. With Edge you can take a class or two, work on what you need to work on, get a break for a few hours and relax. Or I can take a class in the afternoon or shop the showroom. You get to make your own schedule.

Aside from the basic classes, you can learn a lot from the late-night chats. Later in the evenings you end up talking to some of the vendors who give you great ideas on how they incorporate those marketing ideas and kind of put a twist on it. Take Google reviews, for example. Everyone knows about Google reviews, how to get them, etc. But what some stores are doing is adding incentives. Let’s say the company gets 30 Google positive reviews for the month, we’ll give the RSA, or the sales team, a day off or some kind of bonus. That’s one of the things we incorporated in our business.

Lead-gen tools. Another benefit we get by being a Mohawk Edge retailer is programs like Omnify/Omnify+. Let’s say someone is shopping online and they Google “Mohawk flooring.” Being a Mohawk Edge store, they come in and see the product in person; we get the lead. Everybody knows the shopping phase starts online, and Mohawk’s lead generation tools kind of link everything together and reinforce the brand.

To register for Mohawk’s Edge Summit, visit here.