Tuesday Tips: What’s stupid around here?

By FCNews Staff
Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts presents short video tips for improving customer service and optimizing staff performance. In the end, it’s all about understanding the importance of being 1% better than your competition.

In this week’s Tuesday Tips, Tom Jennings reminds us that the only way that you can be successful is to know your staff’s opinion on the impediments to making your business a better place to work or to do business with.

