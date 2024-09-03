Showroom Pricing to be featured on documentary series

By FCNews Staff
Showroom PricingSt. Louis, Mo.—Showroom Pricing, a leader in advanced QR code solutions designed specifically for the flooring industry, announced its upcoming feature in the documentary series “Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid.” This educational segment, which is set to highlight Showroom Pricing’s new technology and its impact on flooring showrooms, will premiere in its sneak peek on September 4 on the Fox Business Network.

Additional broadcasts will air on major networks such as CNN, Fox News and CNBC—intended to reach a vast, varied audience. The segment will also be shared as an educational resource to over 170 public television stations across the U.S. beginning September 9, 2024.

The full episode plans to delve into Showroom Pricing’s innovative QR code system, with a special focus on its integration at Family Floors in California. According to the company, this technology is revolutionizing the flooring industry by linking real-time product information, pricing and availability directly to the customer’s fingertips. By enhancing the in-store experience, Showroom Pricing is trying to empower flooring professionals to better engage with customers, streamline operations and ultimately drive sales.

Co-founded by industry Kristen Stensby and Dave Holy, Showroom Pricing is said to have quickly established itself as a technological innovator within the flooring sector, earning the 2023 Best of Surfaces Award for Technology Innovation. “Being featured on ‘Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid’ is a tremendous honor and reflects our commitment to advancing the flooring industry,” said Kristen Stensby, co-founder of Showroom Pricing. “Our technology not only enhances the retail experience but also provides flooring professionals with the tools they need to thrive in a competitive marketplace.”

This segment is meant to highlight how Showroom Pricing’s QR code solutions are setting new benchmarks in the flooring industry by creating a more interactive and informed shopping experience. The episode will offer valuable insights into how digital innovations are reshaping flooring showrooms and the broader implications for flooring retailers and suppliers.

With its feature on “Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid,” Showroom Pricing said it is set to make a significant impact within the flooring industry, providing professionals with the knowledge and tools necessary to stay ahead in a rapidly evolving market.

