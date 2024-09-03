Intermountain Wood Flooring expands portfolio

Meridian, Idaho—Intermountain Wood Flooring, a premier distributor of flooring products, has added the Neptune brand to its product offerings. Intermountain will introduce Neptune’s Freedom and Valor luxury vinyl floor collections, with over 200 retail displays set to arrive in stores in the next month.

Intermountain Wood Flooring is said to be a long-term trusted name in the flooring industry, stretching from St. Louis, Miss. to Washington. Intended to be known for its commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction, Intermountain plans to continue the expansion of its portfolio with innovative and high-quality products.

Neptune’s Freedom and Valor collections are celebrated for durability, aesthetic appeal and craftsmanship—all while being made in America. These collections offer a range of stylish and resilient options that are perfect for both residential and commercial spaces.

“We are excited to have Intermountain become a Neptune supplier and look forward to launching these incredible products with their incredible sales team!” said Stacy Dunn, Neptune account manager.

According to the company, Intermountain’s dedication to providing the best products and services to its clients aligns with Neptune’s reputation for quality and innovation. This partnership is said to bring innovative luxury vinyl flooring solutions to a wider audience, as an effort to ensure customers have access to the best the industry has to offer.

“We are thrilled to expand our product line with Neptune’s esteemed collections,” said Brad Rigby, vice president of sales of Intermountain Wood Flooring. “Our team is eager to introduce these top-tier products to our retailers and customers, and we are confident they will be impressed by the quality and design Neptune brings to the table.”