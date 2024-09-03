Intermountain Wood Flooring expands portfolio

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsIntermountain Wood Flooring expands portfolio

Intermountain Wood FlooringMeridian, Idaho—Intermountain Wood Flooring, a premier distributor of flooring products, has added the Neptune brand to its product offerings. Intermountain will introduce Neptune’s Freedom and Valor luxury vinyl floor collections, with over 200 retail displays set to arrive in stores in the next month.

Intermountain Wood Flooring is said to be a long-term trusted name in the flooring industry, stretching from St. Louis, Miss. to Washington. Intended to be known for its commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction, Intermountain plans to continue the expansion of its portfolio with innovative and high-quality products.

Neptune’s Freedom and Valor collections are celebrated for durability, aesthetic appeal and craftsmanship—all while being made in America. These collections offer a range of stylish and resilient options that are perfect for both residential and commercial spaces.

“We are excited to have Intermountain become a Neptune supplier and look forward to launching these incredible products with their incredible sales team!” said Stacy Dunn, Neptune account manager.

According to the company, Intermountain’s dedication to providing the best products and services to its clients aligns with Neptune’s reputation for quality and innovation. This partnership is said to bring innovative luxury vinyl flooring solutions to a wider audience, as an effort to ensure customers have access to the best the industry has to offer.

“We are thrilled to expand our product line with Neptune’s esteemed collections,” said Brad Rigby, vice president of sales of Intermountain Wood Flooring. “Our team is eager to introduce these top-tier products to our retailers and customers, and we are confident they will be impressed by the quality and design Neptune brings to the table.”

Previous article
Interface introduces new carpet tile styles
Next article
Showroom Pricing to be featured on documentary series

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Featured Post

Tuesday Tips: Helping to simplify the issues

FCNews Staff - 0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gg1Nun4qzKE Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts presents short video tips for improving customer...
Read more
News

Showroom Pricing to be featured on documentary series

FCNews Staff - 0
St. Louis, Mo.—Showroom Pricing, a leader in advanced QR code solutions designed specifically for the flooring industry, announced its upcoming feature in the documentary...
Read more
Carpet

Interface introduces new carpet tile styles

FCNews Staff - 0
Atlanta, Ga.—Interface, Inc., a global flooring solutions company that focuses on sustainability, has launched two new carpet tile styles—Knitstitch and Breakout. These introductions feature...
Read more
Featured Post

Retailers reveal the suppliers they win with

Megan Salzano-Birch - 0
Flooring retailers often talk about suppliers as their “partners.” But what does that really mean? After all, suppliers don’t necessarily share in the profits...
Read more
Al's Column

Installer shortage demands our attention

FCNews Staff - 0
If necessity is the mother of invention, then innovation might be parented by crisis. Whether you call it an installation crisis or a installer...
Read more
Column

Random ramblings as summer comes to a close

Steve Feldman - 0
If Memorial Day is the unofficial start of summer, then Labor Day is the unofficial kickoff to fall. The kids are back at school,...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X