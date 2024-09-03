Interface introduces new carpet tile styles

Atlanta, Ga.—Interface, Inc., a global flooring solutions company that focuses on sustainability, has launched two new carpet tile styles—Knitstitch and Breakout. These introductions feature dynamic patterns, including a classic woven aesthetic and a geometric grid pattern. Made for large-scale commercial spaces, both add to Interface’s growing portfolio of flooring available at an attainable price point through innovations in design and manufacturing.

“Our carpet tile products are a perfect solution for adding dimension to productive spaces, encouraging designers to add depth and movement across the floorscape,” said Kelly Simcox, head of global design at Interface. “Our customers are looking for flooring solutions that pair on-trend designs with functionality at a smart price point. These new styles help to achieve this by exploring fresh takes on timeless textures, all while offering Interface’s superior performance.”

New products from Interface include:

Knitstitch: Expanding Interface’s portfolio of knit-inspired carpet tile styles, Knitstitch takes the popular aesthetic a step further. It features a large-scale woven look that is meant to create depth and dimension across the floorscape, while its pops of color aim to add fun and interest to interiors. The result is a hardworking carpet tile style made to do more. Available in a variety of popular neutral hues, the style is designed to stand up and stand out while designed to support better acoustics, indoor air quality and overall well-being in commercial spaces. It is available in North America.

Breakout: Taking inspiration from versatile architectural lines but with a modern twist, Breakout pairs modern ombré detailing with a timeless grid pattern, resulting in an on-trend design made to fit every space. Offered in popular warm neutral colorways, this carpet tile style is meant to help create movement across any floorscape while also supporting occupant well-being and providing functionality— from durable fibers to noise mitigation. It is available in North America.

Both carpet tile styles pair with Interface’s comprehensive product portfolio of LVT, nora rubber flooring and FLOR area rugs, resulting in a complete flooring solution made to meet customer needs. Additionally, Interface has a 30-year history of taking the necessary steps to restore the planet and making progress toward its bold sustainability targets. Through innovations across its products, factories and supply chain, the company said it has amongst the lowest carbon footprint carpet tile in the industry intending to make both Knitstitch and Breakout responsible and affordable choices for today’s interiors.