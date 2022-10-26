Mannington Commercial earns BioPreferred certification

Calhoun, Ga.—Mannington Commercial’s award-winning Legato Liquid Linoleum flooring product has attained USDA BioPreferred certification from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. According to the company, the BioPreferred label signifies the company’s ongoing commitment to developing sustainable products designed for commercial and government projects and Legato is one of only a few non-carpet flooring products to attain this designation.

Made from biobased ingredients, including vegetable oil, cork, wood flour, limestone and natural colors, Legato meets the mandatory purchasing requirements set for federal agencies and their contractors, according to Mannington Commercial. The certification also supports the BioPreferred program’s goal of increasing the purchase and use of biobased products to reduce the adverse environmental and health impacts that come with the nation’s reliance on petroleum and petroleum-derived products.

“From inception, Legato was designed to perform in the most stringent commercial environments while also being a premier product for environmental performance,” said Al Boulogne, vice president of commercial carpet, rubber and poured floors, Mannington Commercial. “When measuring a product’s environmental impact, customers want transparency. The USDA BioPreferred certification comes from a trusted government entity; it validates the credibility of Legato’s biobased content, providing peace of mind for customers. The certification also gives government designers and federal contractors an innovative and environmentally responsible flooring option that meets the demands and specification requirements for their commercial projects.”

Legato can be installed across any commercial interior floor surface that requires the benefits of infection control, slip resistance and sound dampening and is installed seamlessly on-site over the existing moisture treated subfloor with minimal preparation, according to Mannington Commercial. Legato does not require adhesives and generates little to no waste upon installation.

As a biobased product, Legato is VOC-free and contains no plasticizers, PVC, formaldehyde, chlorine or heavy metals. Legato is also 105% carbon offset (cradle to gate), FloorScore certified and carries a product-specific Environmental Product Declaration (EPD), Health Product Declaration (HPD) and is ILFI Declare Red List Free. Legato Liquid Linoleum may also contribute to LEED credits.

BioPreferred products are third-party certified and monitored by the USDA to ensure they contain a verified amount of renewable biological ingredients, referred to as biobased content. Once certified, a product can display the USDA Certified Biobased Product label, assuring customers that the product meets the standards for biobased content, according to the company.

Legato has received multiple industry awards and recognition for its innovation, as well as its safe, hygienic, stain resistant and biobased sustainable properties. Recognition includes a Metropolis magazine Positive Planet Award, an Interiors and Sources Purpose Award and a Healthcare Design magazine Nightingale Gold Award. Legato was also selected as an Interior Design HiP Award Finalist and earned an Editor’s Choice Award from Building Design and Construction.