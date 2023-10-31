RFCI wraps up fall board meeting

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsRFCI wraps up fall board meeting

 

Sarasota, Fla.–The Resilient Floor Covering Institute (RFCI) held its annual fall board of directors and associate member meeting here recently amid strong attendance from across the resilient flooring category. The event covered a number of important topics related to the continued growth of the resilient industry.

Expert speakers addressed topics that included: An overview of RFCI’s strategic deployment; a summation of key variables in the economy; analysis of trends in the flooring industry; key initiatives by the American Chemistry Council; development of business strategy in ambiguous times; a review of regulatory issues; and a construction outlook. Additionally, a thought panel comprising the RFCI officers addressed important questions regarding the resilient industry. Last but not least, former NFL star and ESPN personality, Merril Hoge, gave an inspirational presentation titled “Find a Way” from his book of the same title.

“I’m so thankful to the executives from our member companies who are investing their valuable time in this key strategic meeting that sets our course for 2024,” said Bill Blackstock, RFCI president. “We are also appreciative of the talented speakers who are engaging complex current topics and horizon and over the horizon issues.”

Other highlights of the meeting included the formal presentation of the new board officers for 2024. Chairman Herb Upton of Shaw Industries was recognized for his dedicated leadership at RFCI over many years, including the last two as chairman. Teresa Williford, RFCI director of programs and services, was honored for her 15 years of service and leadership.

