Mannington Commercial’s Calhoun operations achieve environmental recertification

By FCNews Staff
Home News Mannington Commercial’s Calhoun operations achieve environmental recertification

CalhounCalhoun, Ga.—Mannington Commercial announced that its operations located here have achieved International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 14001 recertification. The recertification confirms the operations have met an internationally agreed upon standard to identify, monitor and control environmental performance through efficient resource consumption and waste minimization. The recertification also verifies the company’s ongoing and continual improvement in those areas and further supports its broader environmental goals.

The Calhoun location manufactures commercial broadloom carpet, modular carpet tile, rubber and residential rigid core flooring products. It also serves as a major distribution hub and contains offices that employ approximately 1,000 associates. Since 2018, the Calhoun location has met critical environmental results across multiple operational areas. This includes a 61% reduction in water usage (the equivalent of 16 million gallons); a 56% reduction in fossil fuel usage (the equivalent of 43 million cubic feet of natural gas); and a 10% reduction in electric usage (the equivalent of 20.5 million kWh). Since 2020, the company has reduced its landfill waste by 17%, the equivalent of diverting approximately 545 tons of waste.

“This recertification is a significant accomplishment for our associates, our customers and the communities like Calhoun where we have operations,” said Mannington Commercial’s director of sustainability, Shane Totten, AIA. “It provides tangible proof that our environmental management system is aligned with global best practices. It also demonstrates our commitment to sustainability, being better stewards of the environment and striving to be a responsible corporate citizen to our neighbors.”

To achieve the recertification, a two-person auditing team spent six days reviewing and verifying multiple aspects of the company’s operations, including its environmental policies, procedures and permits; its associate competency and training programs; its manufacturing and warehouse operations; and its leadership commitment to continuous improvement.

The recertification follows several important environmentally responsible steps the company completed earlier in the year. In June, the company published its first corporate sustainability report, Values in Action, which builds upon the organization’s 108-year legacy of caring for people and communities. It also adopted an energy policy declaring the organization’s leadership role in protecting and enhancing the environment and its goal to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.

The company also completed the United Nations Global Compact self-assessment to help align its strategies and operations with universal principles based on human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption.

The Calhoun operations received initial ISO 14001 certification in 2005. Mannington Mills, Mannington Commercial’s parent company, has achieved ISO 14001 certification for its commercial inlaid sheet and commercial and residential cushion sheet operations at its Salem, N.J., location. The company’s LVT operations, located in Madison, Ga., achieved ISO 14001 certification in 2012.

ISO 14001 is an internationally agreed standard that sets out the requirements for an environmental management system. It helps organizations improve their environmental performance through more efficient use of resources and reduction of waste, gaining a competitive advantage and the trust of stakeholders.

Previous articleAladdin Commercial unveils Visionary II sheet collection
Next articleShaw named to ‘50 Best Companies to Sell For’ list

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Ecore launches new TRUcircularity program

FCNews Staff - 0
Lancaster, Pa.—Ecore International, a leader in upcycling rubber into high-performance surfaces for over 40 years, has launched its new TRUcircularity program, which aims to eliminate...
Read more
News

Benchwick releases its 2023 comprehensive baseline ESG Report

FCNews Staff - 0
New York—Benchwick, a leading provider of innovative home improvement solutions and a full subsidiary of Northann Corp, has released its 2023 comprehensive Baseline ESG...
Read more
News

Mannington Commercial, Mercy Medical Angels renew partnership

FCNews Staff - 0
Calhoun, Ga.—Mannington Commercial announced its renewed partnership with Mercy Medical Angels, the nation’s largest provider of charitable long-distance transportation to medical care for those...
Read more

Must Read

News

Shaw named to ‘50 Best Companies to Sell For’ list

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—Shaw Industries has been named to Selling Power Magazine’s "50 Best Companies to Sell For" list for the 20th consecutive year. For 2023, Shaw...
Read more
News

Mannington Commercial’s Calhoun operations achieve environmental recertification

FCNews Staff - 0
Calhoun, Ga.—Mannington Commercial announced that its operations located here have achieved International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 14001 recertification. The recertification confirms the operations have...
Read more
Commercial

Aladdin Commercial unveils Visionary II sheet collection

FCNews Staff - 0
Calhoun, Ga.— Aladdin Commercial continues to expand its product portfolio with the release of a new resilient sheet flooring collection designed for excellent performance...
Read more
Commercial

Tarkett unveils new commercial website

FCNews Staff - 0
Solon, Ohio—This month Tarkett launched a new website for its commercial business in North America, featuring added functionalities and streamlined design. A global leader in...
Read more
News

Ceramics of Italy kicks off 4th annual of Young Distributor Program

FCNews Staff - 0
New York, N.Y.—Ceramics of Italy announced that the fourth annual Young Distributor Program is now open for entries. Organized by Confindustria Ceramica (the Italian...
Read more
News

Unilin Technologies to exhibit at Domotex Asia

FCNews Staff - 0
Shanghai—Unilin Technologies, the IP and technology division of Unilin, will be an exhibitor at Domotex Asia/Chinafloor, to be held here July 26 to 28....
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X