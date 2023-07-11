Aladdin Commercial unveils Visionary II sheet collection

Calhoun, Ga.— Aladdin Commercial continues to expand its product portfolio with the release of a new resilient sheet flooring collection designed for excellent performance and durability. Visionary II aims to create a warm and comforting environment for commercial and residential spaces.

“Visionary II features four soft, organic visuals that are textile inspired along with natural wood grain looks,” said Robb Myer, vice president of Aladdin Commercial. “Available in 12 colorations, this premiere sheet vinyl collection coordinates back to Aladdin’s complete soft surface products and gives our Main Street clients long-lasting beauty.”

Made in the USA and providing a heterogeneous construction with light commercial and residential spaces in mind, the new collection offers an enhanced urethane finish for superior wear and stain resistance, along with a no-polish option for lower maintenance costs. Welded seams and a water-repellant finish provides a waterproof flooring system. The seams can also be cold or heat welded with matching weld rod colors to create an impermeable surface.

Visionary II offers a limited 10-year commercial warranty and a limited 25-year residential warranty.