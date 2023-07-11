Tarkett unveils new commercial website

Solon, Ohio—This month Tarkett launched a new website for its commercial business in North America, featuring added functionalities and streamlined design. A global leader in the flooring industry, the new website prioritizes beautiful imagery and design inspiration for commercial interiors, based on feedback the company received directly from its customers.

“We view our website as a critical business tool and our customer data supports this,” said Sonia Serrao, senior director, brand marketing, Tarkett North America. “The website has emerged as the top source of information for our customers over the past year. Our new website is rooted in customer centricity. With it, we aim to create an effortless customer experience as they make their journey from the physical to the digital environment.”

Tarkett offers an array of innovative solutions across segments, including education, healthcare, retail, senior living and workplace. Mirroring Tarkett’s segment-first approach, the new website simplifies the process of finding tailored solutions for each specific space.

“We address the pain points, trends and developments within each segment, showcasing the knowledge and understanding of our segment teams,” said Paul Young, senior vice president, market segments, product, innovation, design and sustainability, Tarkett North America. “We’ve taken a thoughtful approach to how we present our knowledge in a way that’s unique to each segment, with a continuous stream of content being added as it’s available. From industry news to events, case studies and product recommendations, the new segment pages have it all.”

In addition to its segment-first mentality, Tarkett has put a priority on sustainability. The company eco-designs its products for every step of the value chain, from raw material selection to manufacturing and installation to end-of-life. With a commitment to total transparency, Tarkett offers Proof in Every Step. With sustainability and technical documents readily available for download on each product page, the new website makes it easier than ever for customers to see the proof for themselves.

Other features of the updated website include:

Larger visuals with thousands

of images available for download for any customer needs, including PowerPoint presentations, submittals and more. The ability to view all colorways, download swatches and create a room scene in the visualizer all in one place.

The ability to mark products as favorites to come back to later.

to come back to later. A seamless mobile experience from any device.

“The new Tarkett.com is the result of the feedback and suggestions we heard directly from our customers for making the site more useful and easier to navigate in their day-to-day operations,” said John Zito, digital marketing director, Tarkett North America. “In addition to this initial launch, the team will continually optimize the site to give our customers a best-in-class experience with every visit.”

To explore the refreshed website, visit tarkett.com.