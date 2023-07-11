Ceramics of Italy kicks off 4th annual of Young Distributor Program

New York, N.Y.—Ceramics of Italy announced that the fourth annual Young Distributor Program is now open for entries. Organized by Confindustria Ceramica (the Italian Association of Ceramics) and the Italian Trade Agency, the Italian ceramics industry created this initiative to strengthen its relationship with North American distributors and bring a new generation of importers to experience Cersaie—the world’s premier exhibition of ceramic tile and bathroom furnishings—to see the newest tile products and learn about exciting advancements from Italian producers.

Young professionals working as tile distributors and importers throughout North America are invited to apply. Selected applicants will be treated to a five-day trip to Bologna, Italy to attend the 40th edition of Cersaie—taking place from September 25-29 at the Bologna Exhibition Centre. They will accompany a large delegation of North American journalists, architects, designers and developers who will be led on a guided tour of the show to discover the latest collections, trends and innovations from Italian tile companies, as well as cultivate relationships with manufacturer representatives.

Delegates from the program will also be free to explore the show on their own, enjoy local cultural experiences and attend a special trip outside of the city to visit an Italian tile factory to see production firsthand. Ceramics of Italy will cover expenses for a four-night hotel stay and main cabin flight for all selected participants.

Applicants must show an interest to learn about the Italian ceramic tile industry, and will be considered on the following criteria:

Importer/Distributor is under 40 years old

Importer/Distributor is based in North America

Importer/Distributor is involved with purchasing for less than 7 years

Importer/Distributor works with at least one Italian ceramic tile producer

Importer/Distributor demonstrates passion and leadership in their company

Entries will be accepted until July 14. Enter here.