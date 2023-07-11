Unilin Technologies to exhibit at Domotex Asia

Shanghai—Unilin Technologies, the IP and technology division of Unilin, will be an exhibitor at Domotex Asia/Chinafloor, to be held here July 26 to 28. The company will showcase its latest innovations for the flooring industry.

Domotex Asia/Chinafloor is widely recognized as a prominent flooring exhibition in the Asian-Pacific region and is the second largest flooring show worldwide. As a renowned provider of innovative solutions, Unilin Technologies said it is excited to present a diverse range of cutting-edge technologies. Attendees at the event can look forward to discovering Unilin’s groundbreaking solutions for different flooring formats, groutable resilient flooring, Intelligent quality control and much more.

“At Unilin Technologies, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of flooring innovation,” said Grin jin YAN, sales director Southeast Asia at Unilin Technologies. “We are thrilled to showcase our latest technologies at Domotex Asia and share our vision for the future of flooring with industry professionals and enthusiasts.”

Among the highlights of the Unilin Technologies showcase is its clickable rigid (SPC) floor with an authentic ceramic look that is easy to install and 100% waterproof due to grouted joints. At Domotex, Unilin will launch the newest advancement by introducing the possibility to have different panel formats, including square tiles arranged in checkerboard patterns.

Furthermore, Unilin Technologies will be premiering its intelligent quality control system for locking systems. It incorporates cutting-edge technology that replaces traditional profile projectors, minimizing safety risks, while ensuring the highest level of precision and consistency throughout manufacturing processes. This advanced system utilizes state-of-the-art sensors and analytics to monitor production and gives clear and easy instructions to operators on necessary tool adjustments to mill the perfect click.

To register for Domotex, visit here.