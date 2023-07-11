Shaw named to ‘50 Best Companies to Sell For’ list

Dalton—Shaw Industries has been named to Selling Power Magazine’s “50 Best Companies to Sell For” list for the 20th consecutive year. For 2023, Shaw is ranked ninth and is the only flooring company to be recognized in the top 10.

“We know our sales associates have played a crucial role in making Shaw the industry leader and community pillar it is today,” said Tim Baucom, Shaw’s president and CEO. “Shaw continues to invest in training and resources to empower this core group to create a better future for our customers, people and communities. We are honored our sales associates have chosen to grow their careers with Shaw and are proud to partner with them to cultivate our award-winning culture.”

For the past 23 years, Selling Power has ranked and identified the best companies to sell for. These rankings encompass a diverse range of organizations and are based on various factors, including competitive compensation and benefits, robust hiring practices, comprehensive sales training and enablement and customer retention.

Through training and development, associates are empowered to innovate, collaborate and create better outcomes for customers and Shaw. Learn more about Shaw’s people and culture by visiting here.