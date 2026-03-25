The tale of two movers—a lesson for retailers

By FCNews Columnist
HomeColumnThe tale of two movers—a lesson for retailers

movingMy wife and I are saying goodbye to our current residence and moving across town. I’m excited about the new place, but I detest moving. I hate boxing, hauling stuff, unboxing, organizing—the whole thing. So I’m hiring a moving company to handle it all.

I asked around for referrals for a moving company. I was given several names, so I booked estimates with two of them. The first guy showed up, walked through my home, took notes, asked one or two basic questions, gave me an estimate, then left. A couple days later the guy from the other company showed up. Same routine.

How did I make my decision? On price! I went with the cheaper company because neither salesperson did anything whatsoever to demonstrate why I should choose them over everyone else.

Moving, like flooring, is a commodity. Marketing guru Dan Kennedy says if you’re in a commodity business, get out. He didn’t mean leave your industry. He meant quit selling as though you’re a commodity. Create differentiation. Make yourself a category of one. Position yourself as the only and obvious choice.

Here’s what either of these movers could have done to make this happen.

First, while I was on the phone, the person scheduling the appointment would have said, “The next step is to schedule your ‘perfect move consultation.’ Our moving expert will ask you questions about your goals for your move, if you’ll need help boxing or unboxing and any special concerns you might have. He’ll then inspect all the areas of your home so he can understand the scope of the project. Then he’ll give you a guaranteed, no surprise quote—not an estimate—so you’ll know exactly what the cost will be. He’ll also explain our ‘Thrilled Mover Triple Guarantee.’”

This would pre-frame the entire interaction, positioning the company early-on as being different.

After the salesperson arrived, he would ask me a series of questions and write down my answers. He would include questions about the date of my move, if I needed it completed in a single day, if there were valuables I was especially concerned with and whether I had pets or an aquarium. He would ask if I had ever used a professional moving company before, and what I liked and disliked about the experience.

He would then explain their process. How all furniture would be wrapped to prevent damage and that all the boxes would be clearly marked by room so they could be placed in the correct space at the new place. How they used special wrapping to protect delicate items. Then he would explain their triple guarantee: timeliness, professionalism and safe delivery.

I would have definitely hired the company that took me through a process like this, even if they were more expensive. Price wouldn’t matter.

Your prospective customers feel the same. Most dealers show up, measure, give a number then leave. Don’t be like most dealers. By implementing a process like the one I described you would make yourself the obvious choice, take price out of the equation, close more sales and get more referrals. All without spending a dime on marketing.

Speaking & Webinars. Jim is a sought-after speaker and founder of Flooring Success Systems. He delivers powerful live and virtual presentations that help floor dealers grow sales, improve margins, and strengthen their businesses. His team also offers a complete turnkey webinar package—handling hosting, promotions, and full execution. To inquire about booking Jim or setting up a custom event, contact Support@FlooringSuccessSystems.com.

Previous article
Hardwood: Tackling tariffs 101
Next article
Voit steps up as WFCA’s new chair

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Featured Post

UCX Alliance Summit kicks off

Ken Ryan - 0
Orlando, Fla.—FCNews is in Orlando for the start of the annual UCX Alliance Summit. UCX, the industry’s No. 2 ranked distributor, welcomed more than...
Read more
Carpet

Flor launches Spring Collection with Dani Dazey

FCNews Staff - 0
Atlanta—Flor, the high-end area rug brand, launched its Spring Collection. The release includes three new rug styles and a Signature Rug created with guest...
Read more
News

2026 Flooring Sustainability Summit award submissions open

FCNews Staff - 0
Washington, D.C.—The 2026 Flooring Sustainability Summit Architecture & Design Awards will honor architects, designers and firms leading sustainable flooring and surface design. The program...
Read more
Carpet

Tarkett expands QuickShip carpet program

FCNews Staff - 0
Solon, Ohio—Tarkett expanded its QuickShip program, making more commercial flooring products available for fast delivery. The program now offers 85 soft surface products that...
Read more
News

IPA Launches ANSI tile testing

FCNews Staff - 0
Clemson, S.C.—IPA Laboratories, a partner of the Tile Council of North America (TCNA), launched new ANSI A137.1 testing packages to help evaluate tile compliance...
Read more
Featured Post

Tile: Turning flat images into focal points

Megan Salzano-Birch - 0
Digital printing has long been a cornerstone of innovation in the tile category, but today it represents far more than simply printing a realistic...
Read more

As seen in

March 23, 2026

DOWNLOAD

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X