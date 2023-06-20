Aladdin Commercial introduces Find A Way collection

Calhoun, Ga.—Aladdin Commercial is releasing a new, exclusive soft surface collection. The Find A Way collection draws inspiration from a calming aesthetic—designed to blend modern and organic styles to add a touch of luxury and freshness to any area, while also providing long-lasting beauty and value.

“The Find A Way collection provides a refreshed look on classic textures, creating a casual air of elegance blended with defined structures and organic fluidity,” said Robb Myer, vice president of Aladdin Commercial. “With this collection, we are able to offer our Main Street customers an environmentally friendly flooring solution that features stunning natural tones that breathe life into any space.”

In addition to elevated designs and updated colors, the Find A Way collection is also constructed with UltraSet Matrix, Weldlok backing and ColorStrand SD fiber. Combining performance, design and sustainability, ColorStrand SD fiber is created with an average of 40% pre-consumer recycled content, making it CRI Green Label Plus certified. ColorStrand SD fiber also hosts a wide variety of colors for design flexibility and superior colorfastness to light, excellent durability and longevity of color.

The collection combines sustainability and performance with design, through two 24 x 24 carpet tile styles, Meandering Trail and Restful Trek, and one coordinating broadloom style, Structured Slope, that help enrich and revitalize floor environments. This collection continues Aladdin Commercial’s coordination story, blending with the brand’s popular Monumental and Primary collections. By amplifying compatibility and versatility, the Find A Way collection integrates with other Aladdin Commercial carpet, hard surface and accessory collections.