CTEF training classes qualify for FCEF “100 in 100” scholarship

Dalton–The CTEF will offer beginning and intermediate training classes that qualify for the Floor Covering Education Foundation (FCEF) “100 in 100” scholarship program announced on November 13, 2023.

“100 in 100” stands for 100 scholarships that FCEF will award to cover the full cost of tuition for installation training over 100 days. The promotion kicks off on December 1 and runs through March 10, 2024. Traditionally, FCEF scholarships cover 50% of the tuition cost for training costs.

“This represents a fantastic opportunity to get more individuals excited about and involved in tile installation training programs,” said Brad Denny, CTEF executive director. “CTEF has been focusing more effort on entry-level training for tile installers and the timing is perfect.”

To be eligible for the FCEF scholarship, individuals must be new to the industry or have worked as an installation helper for less than a year. They must have no felony charges, want to pursue a career in flooring, live in the U.S. or Canada and be able to participate in an English-speaking program.

The CTEF programs eligible for “100 in 100” include:

Understanding & Installing Ceramic Tile (UICT)

The UICT course offers basic instruction in the TNCA Handbook and ANSI specifications along with live demonstrations and actual hands-on experience for the individual seeking an entry-level installer position with a tile contractor.

Mortar shower base & waterproofing

This course focuses on the proper installation of the shower pan, including common mistakes and causes of failure. Attendees construct their own conventional shower base and curb out of mortar while following industry-accepted methods and requirements.

100-Level foundations series

The 100 Level foundations series is a one-week program for apprentices and finishers. It covers in-depth the components of year one for a ceramic tile tradesperson and includes three components.

200-Level practical training series

The 200 Level practical series offers the next step in the tile installation professional’s career and prepares them for the Certified Tile Installer test while focusing on the skills needed to be successful in the field as a full-time installer during years 1-3.

“We are front-loading the CTEF calendar to give potential scholarship recipients plenty of opportunity to take advantage of this wonderful program,” Denny added. “This is useful to both the individual deciding to enter the trade or a business owner with a promising team member. I’m proud to say CTEF classes consistently provide valuable takeaways to make the tile professional better.”

To meet the demand CTEF expects to see from the FCEF 100 in 100 scholarships, classes will be offered in two locations:

In Pendleton, SC at the CTEF training facility

In Egg Harbor City at the new CTEF training location in New Jersey

In addition to CTEF beginning and intermediate training programs, the scholarships apply to tuition for classes from other FCEF-approved training partners, including CFI (Certified Flooring Installers), NWFA (National Wood Flooring Association) and AFT (Advanced Flooring Technologies).