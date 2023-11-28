Mohawk attains LF-02 sustainability certification

By FCNews Staff
LF-02Washington D.C.—The North American Laminate Flooring Association (NALFA), a non-profit organization dedicated to advancing the laminate flooring category, stated that Mohawk Industries has become the first company among its members to achieve LF-02 Sustainability Certification since the standard’s creation.

LF-02, created by NALFA as a benchmark in environmental responsibility for laminate floor coverings, aims to systematically document and enhance the sustainability profile of products. Mohawk, a recognized leader in flooring manufacturing, underwent a voluntary assessment, meticulously reviewed by NALFA’s legal counsel. This certification underscores the Mohawk’s dedication to the highest standards of environmental, economic and social principles in its supply chain.

To attain LF-02 verification through NALFA, companies must satisfy the following criteria:

  • Demonstrate how laminate floor covering products can conform to the environmental, economic and social principles of sustainability throughout the supply chain;
  • Demonstrate conformance with ISO Type 1 (14024) and Type 2 (14021) environmental labeling and declaration requirements;
  • Demonstrate conformance with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) Guides for the Use of Environmental Marketing Claims;
  • Create confidence in the various stakeholders (manufacturers, suppliers, regulators and consumers) that the products meet the requirements of this program; and
  • Encourage participation by all manufacturers of laminate floor coverings to improve environmental performance.

The standard is available for free download on the NALFA website.

