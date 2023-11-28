NTCA unveils training schedule for December

Jackson, Miss.—The National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA) has unveiled its training schedule for December. The schedule includes 10 free, standards-based tile installation workshops, plus an art glass panel training session.

The three-hour afternoon or evening events are open to tile installers and contractors, as well as sales personnel and the A&D community—basically anyone who wants to learn more about standards-based installation practices.

Each NTCA Workshop is presented by NTCA technical trainers who have been installing tile themselves for many years or who still maintain their tile installation business. The workshops—made possible through the support of generous sponsors—feature one of the following topics:

Ins and Outs of Layout for Contractors

Tile Matters – Best Practices for the Pros

Failures – Could It Be Me?

Tile Technology – Adhesives, Trowels, Lippage

NTCA will be at the following locations in December:

12/5 – The Tile Shop, Houston

12/6 – Floor & Decor, Katy, Texas

12/6 – Floor & Decor, Carson, Calif.

12/7 – Floor & Decor, Temple, Texas

12/7 – Floor & Decor, Fountain Valley, Calif.

12/12 – Floor & Decor, La Quinta, Calif.

12/12 – The Tile Shop, Lombard, Ill.

12/13- Floor & Decor, Mission Viejo, Calif.

12/13 – Floor & Decor, Tinley Park, Ill.

12/14 –Floor & Decor, Woodland Hills, Calif.

Click here to register for the NTCA training classes.

The Art Glass Panel training session will take place at the following location and time:

12/7-8: Sponsored by SICIS, hosted by Horizon Tile, Dallas

Click here to register for the art glass panel training session.