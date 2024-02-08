Renovation Flooring named Daltile ‘Dealer of the Year’

Dallas, Texas—Daltile has named Renovation Flooring the “2023 Daltile Elite Statements Dealer of the Year.” Renovation Flooring is owned by Mike and Crissie Anderson, located in Miramar Beach, Fla.

“The Daltile Elite Statements Dealer Program is an exclusive Daltile program geared to the top dealers throughout the United States,” said Patrick Warren, vice president of residential sales, dealer and showrooms for Dal-Tile Corporation. “In the Statements program, Daltile has leveraged the strengths of our sales, marketing, merchandising and digital departments to deliver exceptional business solutions to our members, helping them grow their business and be more profitable than their nearest competitors.”

According to Warren, Renovation Flooring was chosen as the 2023 Daltile Elite Statements Dealer Of The Year, because it is a very successful enterprise, and an amazing partner to Daltile. “Founded in 2014, Renovation Flooring owners Mike and Crissie Anderson now have three locations in the Florida panhandle, catering to the exploding remodeling and custom home building business,” he said. “The key to their success has been following their core beliefs, taking calculated risks, building a diverse and capable team, planning and executing while being nimble and thinking big without limits.”