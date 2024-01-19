Daltile highlights quartz, slabs at MMR

Dallas, Texas—Daltile is currently highlighting several of its recently launched new quartz and porcelain products as part of the Daltile presence at the Mohawk Momentum Roadshow taking place nationwide during the month of January. Seven new designs in Daltile’s ONE Quartz extra-large quartz slab program as well as a lava finish on two existing top-selling quartz options are being showcased. Along with quartz, Daltile is premiering its Panoramic Porcelain Surfaces line.

“These new extra-large slabs exemplify how the beauty of marble and stone visuals nicely combine with the durability and low-maintenance of quartz—and at a price that easily fits into both residential and commercial budgets,” said Roy Viana, director of natural stone and slab for Dal-Tile. “With quartz, you can add gorgeous natural stone looks to your home’s design in a material that stands up to real life activity, perfect for kitchens. These quartz slabs are non-porous, scratch resistant and stain resistant, and can be used on walls, backsplashes and countertops. Our quartz slabs are an excellent way to bring both glamour and durability to commercial spaces also.”

Calacatta Cathedral

This natural stone design features soft movement of cooler color variations throughout the design. The 136 x 79 super jumbo sized quartz slab is available in both 2cm and 3cm thicknesses, with a polished surface. Suitable for use as walls or countertops.

Amazonite

The 136 x 79 super jumbo sized quartz slab is available in both 2cm and 3cm thicknesses, with a polished surface. Suitable for use as walls or countertops.

Arctic Arabescato

True to the visual of its namesake found in nature, Daltile’s Arctic Arabescato presents a bright white background with spider veining that evenly flows throughout the quartz slab. The design boasts cluster vein patterns made up of dramatic crisp contrasting colors, with flecks of a rust hue providing additional dimension to the marble design. The 130 x 65 super jumbo sized quartz slab is available in both 2cm and 3cm thicknesses, with a polished surface. Suitable for use as walls or countertops.

Chateau

Inspired by crystallize natural quartzite, Chateau features a warm beige background with subtle gold veins. Wispy veining rises to the surface of this design. The 136 x 79 super jumbo sized quartz slab is available in both 2cm and 3cm thicknesses, with a polished surface. Suitable for use as walls or countertops.

Moongaze

Soft color gradations overlay the clouded color pattern of whites and grays in Moongaze. Cool tones and an almost dusty visual present a sophisticated softness in this hybrid stone/soft concrete design. The 130 x 65 super jumbo sized quartz slab is available in both 2cm and 3 cm thicknesses, with a polished surface. Suitable for use as walls or countertops.

Amazonite Grey

Unlike its above counterpart, Amazonite Grey features the turquoise of nature’s Amazonite as the marble veining that overlays a warm grey background. The juxtaposition of the colors lends a modern visual to the design. The 136 x 79 super jumbo sized quartz slab is available in both 2cm and 3cm thicknesses, with a polished surface. Suitable for use as walls or countertops.

Calacatta Royale

Calacatta Royale showcases classic long veined marble designs. Hairline cream/brown veining creates soft visuals throughout the slab. The 136 x 79 super jumbo sized quartz slab is available in both 2cm and 3cm thicknesses, with a polished surface. Suitable for use as walls or countertops.

Line Extensions:

Valor White (Lava) & Noble Grey (Lava)

Daltile has recently developed a unique, proprietary finish for quartz surfaces that creates the most realistic, natural stone feel available on the market today. Daltile is currently launching this unique Lava finish on two existing, top-selling ONE Quartz designs, Valor White and Noble Grey. Inspired by a mix of natural stone (Noble Grey) and a fusion of marble and limestone looks (Valor White), these products are available in 136 x 79 super jumbo sized quartz slabs in both 2cm and 3cm thicknesses, with the Lava finish. Suitable for use as walls or countertops.

Six new 10-foot, 6-inch-long x 5-foot, 3-inch-wide porcelain slab offerings from Daltile feature designs that aim to elevate the ambiance of virtually any space. Daltile’s Panoramic Porcelain Surfaces line provides “endless design possibilities.” Panoramic is great for both indoor or outdoor installations. It can be used on a multitude of surfaces including floors, walls, countertops, fireplaces, vanities, backsplashes, shower walls, tub surrounds and even as exterior cladding.

“Our new designs join a fleet of existing Panoramic products that provide ‘the visuals and style of natural stone slabs with the performance of porcelain tile’,” Viana said. “Panoramic is a great solution for designs that require a high-end look, but are limited by budget or performance constraints. Panoramic easily brings the scale and style of natural stone slabs to projects where stone might be cost or installation prohibitive. Thanks to Daltile’s proprietary printing technologies, designs are so realistic that it’s hard to tell the difference between Panoramic and natural stone. Because Panoramic is made of authentic porcelain, each product is heat, stain, scratch and chemical resistant as well as durable and easy to maintain.”

Zebra Calacatta

When installed traditionally, the design offers an elegant black backdrop with veining resembling the artistry of Zebra Stone found in nature. Available in 6mm and 12mm, with a polished finish. 10-foot, 6-inch-long x 5-foot, 3-inch-wide porcelain slabs.

Imperial Status

Imperial Status is a statement design that is radiant when used in high-profile applications such as fireplaces, feature walls and bar areas. Available in 6mm with a polished finish. 10-foot, 6-inch-long x 5-foot, 3-inch-wide porcelain slabs.

White Jade

The true white background hosts prominent grey veining that realistically replicates some of antiquities finest natural marbles. Available in both 6mm and 12mm, with a polished finish. 10 -foot, 6-inches-long x 5-foot, 3-inches wide porcelain slabs.

Smoked Geode

The overall visual is pleasing and neutral. Available in 6mm with a matte finish. 10-foot, 6-inches-long x 5-foot, 3-inches-wide porcelain slabs.

Opalite

Opalite is a versatile visual that can be both sophisticated or comfortably elegant. Available in both 6mm and 12mm, with matte and polished finishes. 10-foot, 6-inches-long x 5-foot, 3-inches wide porcelain slabs.

Sunstone

Sunstone features a dark grey background with white veining. Available in 6mm with a matte finish. 10-foot, 6-inches-long x 5-foot, 3-inches-wide porcelain slabs.

Line Extensions – Diamond Mine & Statuario

Two of Panoramic’s best-selling designs, Diamond Mine and Statuario, will now be available in both their existing extra-large wide slab sizes as well as a new 8 x 4 panel size. The 8 x 4 panel size is standard for shower wall, shower floor and tub surround applications, making it even more convenient to include the beautiful Diamond Mine and Statuario designs in home bathrooms. Both Diamond Mine and Statuario are available in 6mm, with a polished finish.