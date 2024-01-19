i4F exhibiting at TISE Surfaces 2024

Las Vegas—i4F, a group of companies providing patents and technologies to the flooring industry, will be exhibiting at TISE 2024 (booth #1147) taking place in the Mandalay Bay, here, from January 24-26.

The company will introduce two new i4F Be-GREEN board composition technologies: a bio-based cork composite that is 100% plastic and PVC-free as well as the fully recyclable SRP technology, providing never-ending flooring circularity. Also, on show is i4F’s recently launched ClikDek technology, within its new outdoor cluster, focused on decking installation that is said to be up to 3x faster to install than alternative systems. All these, as well as i4F’s drop-lock, digital printing, surface finishing, wall and ceiling and process technologies, are exclusively available via an i4F license.

“We are excited about this year’s Surfaces,” said John Rietveldt, i4F’s CEO. “Not only do we have some truly breakthrough board composition technologies, but we are also presenting our newest outdoor cluster with ClikDek as our first offering. As always our drop-lock technologies remain at the forefront acting as the ideal platform for new value-added enhancements like our grout imitation technology, CeraGrout and digital printing. i4F’s entire management team will be there to share our vision on the future with our valued licensees and potential customers. With our agendas already completely full, it is going to be a busy show.”

One hundred percent free of plastic and PVC, the new, patented, sustainable rigid bio-cork composite consists of a matrix material comprising cork particles as well as other bio and recycled materials. End products will provide an exceptionally low-to-negative carbon footprint, all the while delivering performance comparable to, or even surpassing that of, traditional rigid-core products, the company said.

The SRP rigid core TPU flooring is a patent-pending, recyclable technology developed as an environmentally conscious solution to alleviate the challenge of single-use plastics. Two plastic bottles (PET) are upcycled into each square foot of SRP flooring, with a cross-linked polyurethane top layer, thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) core layer and a cross-linked foam back layer. Ultimately, the product will be transformed to an engineered thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU), which will be the foundation of a single polymer construction. In a first for the flooring industry, and after a lifetime of use and reuse, SRP TPU rigid core flooring is designed to be recovered and remade into new SRP TPU flooring with exactly the same characteristics.

i4F ClikDek is a new, patented, smart-fixing decking technology, delivering easy, click-into-place installation providing an easy DIY installation solution for outdoor decking that is said to be up to 3x faster to install than traditional installation systems. Its mechanical, screwless fixing system enables panels to be removed in a matter of a few seconds, offering unprecedented, total accessibility. The system also offers sound reduction as well as includes a unique, invisible profile system that eliminates gaps in between outdoor decking boards while providing optimal drainage and ventilation. Additionally, aluminum joists offer enhanced stability and have the capacity to hold up to 4,000kg per square meter. This ensures that boards remain straight and avoid decay.