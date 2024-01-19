Portobello Grupo announces organizational changes

By FCNews Staff
Portobello Grupo
Luiz Felipe Brito

São Paulo—Portobello Grupo, a leader in the tile industry, has released significant organizational changes aimed at strengthening its business strategies.

Having successfully concluded the first phase of the Portobello America project, Luiz Felipe Brito, former CEO, takes on a new challenge as the chief business development officer of Portobello Grupo, maintaining his role in the crucial task of developing new business ventures, vital for the company’s growth.

João Oliveira, who previously served as CEO of the Portobello unit, will now assume the position of CEO of Portobello America. Following the successful completion of the initial phase focused on the development of the North American market and the establishment of the factory, Oliveira will continue with the consolidation of the integrated business model—emphasizing production, growth and profitability.

Portobello Grupo
Luciano Abrantes

The Portobello business unit will be under the interim leadership of Luciano Abrantes, current CTO of Portobello Grupo. Abrantes joins a senior team, reinforcing the unit’s robust growth plan. The Digital Transformation initiative remains a top strategic priority for the company, temporarily led by Daniel Rampazzo Mathias, corporate head of digital transformation.

The brand has also created the new Corporate Branding and Innovation area under the leadership of Christiane Ferreira. Responsible for brand and product strategy, Ferreira, with over 30 years of experience at the company and formerly the director of branding and innovation at Portobello Shop, assumes the role of chief creative officer of the Group. Portobello Grupo remains committed to its plan of becoming an increasingly global, digital and retail-oriented company.

