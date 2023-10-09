Schönox supports the cause at CFI-FCICA convention

Orlando–The inaugural CFI and FCICA convention and trade show, held here earlier this month, showcased the organizations’ combined efforts in bringing together an expanded community of flooring professionals. Schönox HPS North America demonstrated its ongoing support for and participation in the organizations in various ways.

Schönox principal Thomas Trissl kicked off the event, providing the opening keynote address. “It was an honor to address installers directly through the first-ever, combined CFI-FCICA convention,” Trissl stated. “I was raised in this profession, and our mandate at Schönox is to make installers’ lives better every day. The mission statements for FCICA and Schönox HPS North America focus on enhancing the success of flooring professionals, equipping and supporting their outstanding efforts.”

Attendees embraced Trissl’s message. “Thomas set the pace for the event, motivating the group from the start,” said Jose Gonzalez, co-owner, Preferred Flooring, Walker, Mich.

Wilmer Pressel, labor service manager at Inside Edge Commercial Interior Services, which operates multiple locations, agreed. “I’ve known Thomas since he first started Centiva, and I have always admired his passion and drive, but I never knew his back story. His speech at the convention was inspiring to me as well as anyone with a pulse who has done anything in flooring. It is obvious to me why his company is so supportive to us in the field.”

Schönox technical manager named to FCICA board

During the event, the FCICA board of directors appointed Shane Jenkins, Schönox technical manager, vice chair of associates and a member of the executive board. Jenkins joins 14 other flooring professionals on the FCICA board drawn from a wide variety of contractor, manufacturer and distributor organizations.

“FCICA plays a vital role in the training and advancement of the flooring profession,” Jenkins said. “From the CIM program to networking with industry leaders, FCICA is making a difference for the future of our industry.”

Inside Edge Commercial Interior Services’ Pressel applauded Jenkins’ appointment to the FCICA board. “Shane is always supportive of FCICA in every way, willing to step up to be on a panel and get involved in several committees. He is an advocate for flooring education, and manufacturer support is of utmost importance to him as I can attest personally with his support on Inside Edge projects.”