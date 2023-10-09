Shaw announces residential leadership changes

By FCNews Staff
DaltonShaw Industries Group’s residential division announces changes to its leadership team and structure. As part of this strategic evolution, the following key positions have been created:

  • The sales organization will be shifted and aligned under the direction of geographic leaders: Mark Barilka, senior vice president of the Northeast; Steve Majerczak, senior vice president of the Midwest and Canada; Jay Smith, senior vice president of the South; and Mark Sutton, senior vice president of the West. These leaders will have full responsibility for all aspects of the residential business, including builder, multi-family and retail sales, along with inventory management for their respective regions.
  • Buying groups, home centers and national accounts will be led by Elizabeth Hurley, senior vice president of strategic accounts.
  • Marketing, product and design will be integrated into a brand structure, led by Jon England, senior vice president of brand.
  • All critical sales tools, technology, training and services that drive business success will be led by Annie Cowart, senior vice president of customer and sales enablement.
  • Pricing administration, strategy and analytics will now be led by Herb Upton, senior vice president of pricing and revenue.

All leaders will report to Scott Sandlin, executive vice president of Shaw’s residential business unit. “As we work to be more market-driven and deliver flooring solutions that provide unparalleled value in the markets we choose to serve, making decisions closer to the customer and leveraging robust brands will be critical to Shaw and our customers’ success,” Sandlin explained. “The leading components of this structure are geography and brand, and our leaders will be empowered to make decisions through these lenses. I am confident that our leaders will build upon Shaw’s people-first culture, further enhance and differentiate our partnerships and create greater value for our customers.”

Scott Sandlin

According to Sandlin, this updated structure exemplifies Shaw’s commitment to leading the flooring industry in customer centricity, brand value and differentiated partnerships while further elevating the customer experience and accelerating robust brand management.

The sales organizational shifts will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2024, while brand, customer and sales enablement, and pricing and revenue leaders will begin immediately. In the coming weeks, Shaw will be sharing more about this improved structure and what customers can expect.

For any immediate questions, Shaw customers may reach out to their dedicated sales representative.

