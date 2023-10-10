Bjelin Group appoints new global head of sales

Fredrik Alfredsson

The company group that consists of Välinge Innovation and Bjelin has appointed Fredrik Alfredsson as global head of sales. In this role, he will have responsibility for the sale of all flooring products under the Bjelin brand.

“Fredrik brings a wealth of experience and is well-regarded in the industry,” said Välinge CEO and Bjelin board member Niclas Håkansson. “He is passionate about the flooring business, and his leadership will be a great asset to our global sales team. I am confident his appointment will further the success of Bjelin.”Alfredsson joins Bjelin from Sweden’s leading flooring distributor, SGD, where he served as CEO. His leadership resulted in a successful multi-functioning sales platform under one brand and the group has since grown into the largest distributor in Scandinavia. With a strong background in the flooring business, he spent almost 20 years with Swedish flooring provider Kährs as CCO with global responsibility for retail and distribution; sales director for Scandinavia; and VP overseeing supply chain and operations at the U.S. head office, supporting the sales team.

Alfredsson’s goal for Bjelin is to be a serious long-term player in the global market. “I’m excited to contribute to the growth of the Bjelin brand, which is known for its excellence,” he said. “The access to patented technology from Välinge Innovation in combination with the manufacturing and commercialisation of flooring is unique.” Bjelin provides a range of flooring products focused on innovation and sustainability. This includes the company’s durable hardened wood range featuring Woodura technology developed by Välinge Innovation. While Välinge produces these floors in Sweden and Croatia, Bjelin manufactures parquet flooring in Croatian factories. Since the beginning of this year, all Välinge and Bjelin flooring products have been sold under the Bjelin brand.

