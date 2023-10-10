CFI-FCICA inaugural co-meeting touts success

Orlando—As synergies go, the International Certified Flooring Installers (CFI) and the Flooring Contractors Association (FCICA) fit as seamlessly as two flooring associations can—given the symbiotic relationship of installers and contractors. It should come as no surprise, then, that the first combined convention and trade show between CFI and FCICA came off without a hitch. Indeed, the takeaway among attendees? Why didn’t this happen sooner.

But it did happen—after 71 years of combined industry history amassed by these associations. “There’s great synergy in our organizations working together,” Pat Kelly, chairman of the FCICA and president of Kennesaw, Ga.-based flooring contractor Synergy, told Floor Covering News. “Let’s face it—it would have been easier to keep doing what we’ve been doing, but that’s not going to help us down the road.”

Steve Abernathy, COO of the World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) and CFI director agreed, adding: “These two organizations have been here a long time and have impacted a lot of families and careers and businesses. We believe we do have synergy and will make both organizations better.”

The association leaders explored the idea of combining shows last fall when Abernathy attended a mid-year FCICA meeting in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Kelly, in turn, traveled to Dalton to discuss matters further. From there, an agreement came together quickly with the respective boards giving their consent.

Catherine Church, executive director of FCICA, said she was confident the convention would work. “A lot of our members and board members have attended CFI conventions before and had great ideas how it could work,” she told Floor Covering News. “Our CIM [certified installation manager] programs are of value for installers. CIM is the next step for installers getting off their knees and managing their careers.”

Kelly said from the very beginning there was trust on both sides. “It’s not that we haven’t talked over the years, it’s just that we realized we could be better working together than apart. While we each have our own mission, we’re all pulling the same direction. We’re changing to get better. With anything new you get push back, but we’re going to continue pushing.”

One significant difference in the CFI-FCICA co-located show was the number of vendors attending the trade show, which was more than double what a standalone convention would have drawn.

FCICA board member Mike Roberts, who was attending his first CFI convention as owner of Flooring America Knoxville, liked what he saw. “This is exciting. There’s a lot of energy here. It’s a good mix, with two well-run organizations. To me, it’s 1+1 = 3. That’s how I am thinking about it.”

Bill Pargoe, another FCICA board member who runs Network Flooring & Maintenance, Wilmington, Del., had no preconceived notion about how the convention would turn out. “I’m delighted by what I have seen,” he said. “Both groups embraced each other, and the training that was offered here—the education—was outstanding.”

Dave Garden, director of education for CFI, toured the trade show floor and marveled at the turnout. “Two years ago, we had 15 vendors; last year there were 19. This year over 50 [with FCICA]. You think that’s exciting? You think that works for CFI? The answer is ‘yes.’ I’m giddy, and we can build on this.”

Although there’s nothing official, the desire is to keep the partnership going exists, the group’s leaders stated. “If it makes sense our intent is to commit to this partnership,” Abernathy noted.

