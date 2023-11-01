William M. Bird, East Bay Supply win Schönox ‘Smooth Performer’ Award

Charleston, S.C. – Schönox HPS North America recently presented William M. Bird and East Bay Supply Company, both members of the Southern Diversified Distributors family of companies, with the Schönox Smooth Performer Award. The trophy recognizes high achievement in the distribution and support of Schönox smoothing, patching and self-leveling products over the course of the year.

“All of us at Schönox are honored to work with William M. Bird and East Bay Supply Company, striving to be a part of their vision that trusting relationships matter most,” said Thomas Trissl, principal, Schönox HPS North America. “We couldn’t agree more, recognizing them with the Schönox Smooth Performer Award.”

The award, given just once a year by Schönox, recognizes outstanding support, dedication and partnership across the professional flooring community. “The Award was well deserved with William M. Bird and East Bay Supply delivering the highest growth in volume, combined with outstanding order fulfillment results augmented with their leading logistics platform,” said Doug Young, executive vice president, Schönox HPS North America.

Maybank Hagood, CEO of Southern Diversified Distributors and William M. Bird, said the company’s vision to be the preferred partner with its customers and manufacturers provides a daily roadmap for its work. “The Schönox Smooth Performer Award is a tangible sign we are following that roadmap,” he said.

Gene Corvino, senior vice president and CFO of Southern Diversified Distributors, and president of Willam M. Bird, echoed those sentiments. “At William M. Bird and East Bay Supply, we carefully select the manufacturers with which we partner, knowing they are integral to the trust we must have with them as we provide the right products to the right customers at the right time.”

Jaco Kruger, managing director, East Bay Supply Co., concurred. “East Bay Supply literally puts the tools into the hands of flooring professionals, but the trust we build with each of those pros is built from our desire to earn their respect each day by doing what we say. Our relationship with Schönox is similarly one of respect and trust earned through a shared commitment to provide profitable solutions to customers guided by timeless values. Over the past few years, East Bay Supply has enjoyed significant growth, and that growth would not have been possible without great partners like Schönox.”

Willam M. Bird, founded in 1865, currently supplies 4,000 customers across nine states with more than 60,000 products made by 100-plus manufacturers leveraging the company’s 21 locations and 50 trucks.