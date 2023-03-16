William M. Bird to open new Florida warehouse

William M. BirdOrlando, Fla.— William M. Bird, a top 20 flooring distributor, plans to celebrate the grand opening of a new, 35,000-square-foot warehouse here from March 28-29. The new facility also marks the ninth location of East Bay Supply Co., William M. Bird’s flooring supply division.

The two-day event will feature flooring and supply products on display, prize drawings, refreshments and a special sale exclusively for attendees. Manufacturer representatives will be in attendance along with William M. Bird and East Bay Supply Co. sales and leadership teams.

“William M. Bird has been serving customers in the Southeast for 158 years, and we are delighted to expand our facilities in Florida,” said Gene Corvino, president of William M. Bird. “Our sales and warehouse team, as well as our delivery services, are well-equipped and ready to serve our customers in Orlando.”

Strategically located in central Florida, the new facility—located at 3475 WD Judge Drive, Suite 110—is well positioned to provide flooring retailers in Orlando and surrounding areas with products and supplies. Although William M. Bird has served customers in Pensacola and the Florida Panhandle for years, the company expanded its Florida territory in 2020 to include the entire state. Today, Bird offers exclusive distribution of Palmetto Road, Metroflor, Beauflor, Raintree, Hearthwood and Somerset flooring products as well as many commercial flooring lines. The on-site East Bay Supply Co. pro shop features more than 50 brands of flooring supplies, including Bostik, Stauf, Schönox, XL Brands, QEP and Forpac.

“We are appreciative of the warm welcome that we have received in Orlando, and excited that this new facility will provide even greater service to our William M. Bird customers in central Florida,” said John Allen, vice president of sales for William M. Bird. “We are looking forward to seeing our Florida customers and installers at our grand opening celebration, learning more about their business and sharing all that Bird has to offer with our exceptional products, supplies and service.”

