Portobello America Tennessee plant to open in April

By FCNews Staff
Home News Portobello America Tennessee plant to open in April

Portobello AmericaBaxter, Tenn.—The vision of Portobello America to have a full-service, ultra-modern production facility in the U.S. is set to become a reality in April.

“We are slated to be operational in April of this year,” said James “Jed” Durbin, the company’s vice president of manufacturing and outsourcing. “The majority of our new, state-of-the-art equipment has been installed. Other key machinery continues to be arriving weekly and is installed immediately after it lands. We are so very close.”

Durbin explained that once the first kiln is fully operational, the next phase will be the production of small-format floor and wall tile, which should be ready by late summer. “From there, a second kiln will be operational later on in the year,” he added. “The energy is at the highest levels throughout PBA, as all of everyone’s hard work is finally coming together with an end-result within an ever-so-close reach.”

More than 100 new employees have already been hired, and PBA’s strong training programs are currently being conducted for workers for the factory, administrative operations, quality control, maintenance and more. Local mayors and other community leaders have stopped by on numerous occasions, having expressed excitement in the progression of the factory and, of course, what it means to their local economy.

The new facility, located here, will not only be a major sustainable manufacturing factory, it will also be the new home of Portobello America’s North American offices. Baxter is located in Putnam County, considered a national hub regarding the manufacture of porcelain tile due to the local obtainability of natural clay and feldspar supplies. The new factory’s personnel plan is expected to ultimately generate at least 230 local jobs.

“Our new plant will be fully automated with the most modern technology.,” Durbin said. “This will include laser-guided systems, automated packaging and palleting, robots that move materials from one area of the plant to another… and much, much more. Obviously, we’ve got much to accomplish before our startup—and we’re getting it done!”

Portobello America is planning a spectacular grand opening event slated for late this summer.

Previous articleMohawk fortifies UltraWood line
Next articleWilliam M. Bird to open new Florida warehouse

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Virginia Tile launches exclusive brand, partners with Material Bank

FCNews Staff - 0
Livonia, Mich.—Virginia Tile has launched an exclusive tile brand, VITL, which is now available on the world’s largest material marketplace, Material Bank. Joining Material...
Read more
News

Daltile celebrates National Tile Day 2023

FCNews Staff - 0
Dallas, Texas—Daltile, the largest designer and manufacturer of tile in North America, is celebrating National Tile Day 2023 by highlighting the level of outstanding...
Read more
Featured Post

Surfaces 2023: Tile emulates home trends

Megan Salzano-Birch - 0
Las Vegas—The International Surface Event, held here last month, was home to three powerhouse tile companies this year: Dal-Tile, MSI and Emser Tile. While...
Read more

Must Read

News

Shaw resilient eligible for recycling through re[TURN] program

FCNews Staff - 0
Ringgold, Ga.—Shaw Industries announces Shaw Plant RP, located here, resilient products (both LVT and SPC) are now recyclable through the re Reclamation Program. As...
Read more
News

Virginia Tile launches exclusive brand, partners with Material Bank

FCNews Staff - 0
Livonia, Mich.—Virginia Tile has launched an exclusive tile brand, VITL, which is now available on the world’s largest material marketplace, Material Bank. Joining Material...
Read more
Featured Post

Laminate enhancements fuel resurgence in 2023

Reginald Tucker - 0
The resurgence of the U.S. laminate flooring category has been well documented. Over the past two years in particular, laminate has sought to recoup...
Read more
News

William M. Bird to open new Florida warehouse

FCNews Staff - 0
Orlando, Fla.— William M. Bird, a top 20 flooring distributor, plans to celebrate the grand opening of a new, 35,000-square-foot warehouse here from March...
Read more
News

Portobello America Tennessee plant to open in April

FCNews Staff - 0
Baxter, Tenn.—The vision of Portobello America to have a full-service, ultra-modern production facility in the U.S. is set to become a reality in April. “We...
Read more
News

Mohawk fortifies UltraWood line

FCNews Staff - 0
Calhoun, Ga.—In 2023, Mohawk will continue to fortify its distinguishable UltraWood line with a refined focus on performance and design along with advancing its...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X