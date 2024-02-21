Countdown to Fuse Alliance 2024

Phoenix, Ariz.—Excitement is building for the upcoming Fuse Alliance annual conference, set to place here from March 3-5. The theme of this year’s event, “Fuse on Fire,” reflects the organization’s red-hot growth and forward momentum.

“We’re thrilled to see the passion and involvement of our members reflected in this year’s conference theme,” said Geoff Gordon, executive director of Fuse Alliance. “With nearly 60% growth in our network since 2020, and a 30% increase in attendance since our 2023 annual conference, Fuse is truly on fire!”

This year’s conference offers a robust lineup of keynote speakers, engaging roundtable discussions, informative supplier presentations and a panel discussion featuring some of the industry’s top manufacturer leadership. Fuse contractor members will gain valuable learning and development opportunities designed to help them grow their businesses and better serve their customers.

The conference also serves as a networking event, fostering connections between members and suppliers. From casual interactions to dedicated networking opportunities, attendees will have ample chances to build valuable relationships and discover new solutions.

The Spark Awards, Member Awards and Supplier Awards will be announced at the annual awards dinner and celebration, a highlight of the conference’s final night. Plus, the inaugural Fuse Hall of Fame Award will be given to an individual who has made a mark on the commercial flooring industry.