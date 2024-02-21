Cali launches Whiskey & Wine hardwood collection

San Diego, Calif.—Cali launches its latest hardwood collection, Whiskey & Wine. Made in the USA, the new offering presents a range of premium engineered hardwood flooring, crafted to showcase the natural beauty and diverse textures of oak.

The Whiskey & Wine collection is designed to satisfy varying tastes with two distinct types of finishes. Whiskey floors exhibit a rustic surface texture with extra knots and additional wire-brushing for a reclaimed/vintage look, while Wine floors offer clearer, smoother wood grains for refined and elegant visuals, according to Cali.

Many of the same color tones come in each option. For example, the two floors Summer Wine and Summer Whiskey both feature the same natural tan-taupe color, with Summer Wine planks offering a cleaner, minimalist oak grain and Summer Whiskey bringing extra rustic personality. Homeowners may opt for, say, Wine in the living room and Whiskey in the den for varying yet complementary flavors in different spaces.

Planks measure 7 3/8 inches wide and span up to 94 1/16 inches long in a half-inch-thick format. The products are tongue-and-groove milled, allowing for glue-down or nail-down installation. “Planks are engineered for strength with a thick veneer of premium hardwood, stabilized by a sustainable poplar wood core,” said Laura Nieto, senior manager, communications, Cali. “This layered design boosts dimensional stability while getting 4x as much flooring from each oak tree.”

Whiskey & Wine floors are protected by an aluminum-oxide finish, which highlights the wood’s visual appeal and helps to shield planks from scratches. The collection is also backed by a robust, 50-year residential and 15-year commercial warranty. All wood used in the Whiskey & Wine collection is responsibly harvested from Lacey Act-compliant forests, ensuring that planks are eco-minded.