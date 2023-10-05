Armstrong Flooring’s Lutea earns Good Housekeeping award

By FCNews Staff
Home News Armstrong Flooring's Lutea earns Good Housekeeping award

Mountville, Pa.– AHF Products, a leading manufacturer of hard surface flooring, announced its Lutea rigid core collection from the Armstrong Flooring brand was recognized in Good Housekeeping’s 2023 Home Renovation Awards in the Kitchen & Bath All-Stars category. 

“Armstrong Flooring, one of the first names in flooring, is honored to be recognized among the industry’s leading home renovation products by the prestigious Good Housekeeping Institute,” said Jennifer Zimmerman, chief commercial officer, AHF Products. “The Lutea collection strikes the perfect balance between beauty and performance. It features the visual essence of natural hardwood, but it’s impervious to water, extremely durable and easy-to-care for.”

Lutea is inspired by the design style Japandi, which blends pale, neutral tones from Scandinavia with darker, rich shades popular in Japan. The Paradise and Zen collections offer waterproof planks available in a range of wood looks – birch, hickory, oak and pine. Paradise features a 20-mil wear layer and 11 high-end designs/wide widths; Zen boasts a 12-mil wear layer floor with nine designs.

The Lutea collection boasts a solid core that provides exceptional dent resistance, according to AHF Products. Made with busy households in mind, Lutea stands up to spills, water and everyday messes. Thanks to a high-performance coating, clean-up is a breeze. In addition to its reinforced core, Lutea features a highly protective finish making it extremely scratch resistant. Designed for residential and multi-family use, Lutea is an ideal choice for three- season rooms or for use in direct sunlight.

