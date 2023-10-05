Mohawk releases 2024 Momentum Roadshow schedule

By FCNews Staff
Calhoun, Ga.Mohawk has announced the dates for its 2024 Momentum Roadshow, which will make seven stops next year. The highly anticipated event is set to kick off Jan. 4 in Atlanta, culminating in Toronto on Feb. 7. During each stop, Mohawk retailers will be able to explore Mohawk’s new products and innovations that will help drive differentiation in their local markets during the upcoming year.

“Mohawk has hosted regional events for more than two decades, but Momentum Roadshow has elevated the trade show experience,” said Jeff Meadows, Mohawk’s president of residential sales. “With personalized appointments, Momentum Roadshow serves as a platform for us to invest in our relationships with retailers. Additionally, our new soft and hard surface launches along with updates to our digital programs will help position and prepare our retail partners for success.”

Mohawk Momentum Roadshow 2024 will stop in the following cities:

  • Atlanta: Jan. 4-5, The Hotel at Avalon
  • Washington, D.C.: Jan. 10-11, MGM Grand
  • Dallas: Jan. 11-12, Courtyard Townplace Suites Marriott Grapevine
  • Chicago: Jan. 17-18, Sheraton Grand
  • Las Vegas (Surfaces): Jan. 24-26, Mandalay Bay
  • Huntington Beach, Calif.: Jan. 31-Feb. 1, Waterfront Beach Resort
  • Toronto: Feb. 7-8, Toronto Airport Marriott

“These events give us the opportunity to push the industry in a direction that is paved with innovation, collaboration and growth,” Meadows added.

Registration for Mohawk Momentum Roadshow opens Oct. 11, 2023.

