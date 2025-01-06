Unilin receives patent protection for hybrid core flooring

By FCNews Staff
hybrid coreWaregem, Belgium—Unilin Technologies has announced its latest patent protection for its hybrid core technology. The European Patent Office has granted a new patent EP 4 107 330 B1, covering magnesium oxide (MgO) reinforced core boards.

According to the company, this patent further strengthens its extensive portfolio, which already includes patents for mineral-based core boards and other waterproof fiberboard solutions, such as low-swell HDF boards for laminate flooring. Similar protections are also in place in the United States and other regions worldwide.

Unilin Technologies’ hybrid core solutions are designed to provide a lightweight, PVC-free technology designed to create low-swell, wood-based flooring products. Thistechnology is set to be showcased as a key highlight at their booth during the upcoming BAU and TISE trade shows.

“This patent is the result of Unilin’s substantial R&D efforts into low-swell organic core solutions,” said Bart Van der Stockt, president of Unilin Technologies. “We’re grateful to see our ideas and prototypes influencing the industry and thrilled to see hybrid products being introduced into the flooring market. We look forward to showcasing the extent of our patent protections and engaging with industry partners at the upcoming events.”

