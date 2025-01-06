WFCA marks five years of leadership with ‘Thrive in 25’

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsWFCA marks five years of leadership with ‘Thrive in 25’

Thrive in 25Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) recently celebrated five years of Leadership Live with the launch of Scott Humphrey’s latest weekly video series, Thrive in 25. Since its inception in April 2020, Leadership Live has meant to inspire and empower its audiences with practical wisdom and personal stories that circle around resilience and purpose.

This year, Thrive in 25 invites viewers to reflect deeply on how they live their life, asking: How would you live your life differently if you knew your time was limited? This question is meant to be a call to action: embrace boldness, take meaningful risks, pursue your purpose—all while helping others achieve theirs. According to the company, thriving—after all—is about more than just surviving; it’s about living with intention and impact.

To be part of the Thrive in 25 movement, tune in weekly for inspiring stories and actionable insights to help you live with purpose, resilience and kindness.

Watch the latest episode now at here.

Previous article
Unilin receives patent protection for hybrid core flooring
Next article
Roomvo unveils Inspire visualizer

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Installation

Mapei gears up for second annual Andretti Global partnership

FCNews Staff - 0
St. Petersburg, Fla.—Mapei Corporation has announced its second year of partnership with Andretti Global for the upcoming 2025 NTT INDYCAR Series season. The collaboration...
Read more
News

TrueTouch, William M. Bird expand flooring distribution

FCNews Staff - 0
New Smyrna Beach, Fla.—TrueTouch has announced a strategic partnership with William M. Bird, a leading flooring distributor. This collaboration is set to begin with...
Read more
Event Updates

Southwest Flooring Market goes on despite weather forecast

FCNews Staff - 0
Arlington, Texas—The Flooring Markets announced that the Southwest Flooring Market, the first major flooring event of the year, will remain open this Thursday, January...
Read more
Installation

RFCI welcomes Versatrim as supply chain associate

FCNews Staff - 0
LaGrange, Ga.—The Resilient Floor Covering Institute (RFCI) recently added Versatrim, a leading supplier of high-quality moldings for resilient flooring, as a supply chain associate...
Read more
News

New home sales see significant boost in November

FCNews Staff - 0
Washington, D.C.—This November, new home sales (single-family) reached a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 664,000, according to newly released data from HUD and the...
Read more
Featured Post

Tuesday Tips: Don’t apologize too much

FCNews Staff - 0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yGjH3jbiczI Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts presents short video tips for improving customer...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X