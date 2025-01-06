WFCA marks five years of leadership with ‘Thrive in 25’

Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) recently celebrated five years of Leadership Live with the launch of Scott Humphrey’s latest weekly video series, Thrive in 25. Since its inception in April 2020, Leadership Live has meant to inspire and empower its audiences with practical wisdom and personal stories that circle around resilience and purpose.

This year, Thrive in 25 invites viewers to reflect deeply on how they live their life, asking: How would you live your life differently if you knew your time was limited? This question is meant to be a call to action: embrace boldness, take meaningful risks, pursue your purpose—all while helping others achieve theirs. According to the company, thriving—after all—is about more than just surviving; it’s about living with intention and impact.

To be part of the Thrive in 25 movement, tune in weekly for inspiring stories and actionable insights to help you live with purpose, resilience and kindness.

Watch the latest episode now at here.