Tuesday Tips: Grow with Scott Humphrey

By FCNews Staff
HomeFeatured PostTuesday Tips: Grow with Scott Humphrey

Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts presents short video tips for improving customer service and optimizing staff performance. In the end, it’s all about understanding the importance of being 1% better than your competition.

In this week’s Tuesday Tips, catch up with the WFCA’s special live Grow Event focused on the SEAL Leadership Development and Certification Program. Whether you’re a seasoned professional or just starting your leadership journey, the SEAL Leadership Development and Certification Program will equip you with the tools, inspiration and community to thrive.

If you missed this event, or are interested in improving leadership in your organization, this Tuesday Tip is for you. Catch up now!

Previous article
Ecore Athletic teams up with United Football League

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

Ecore Athletic teams up with United Football League

FCNews Staff - 0
Arlington, Texas—The United Football League (UFL) has partnered with Ecore Athletic, a leader in performance flooring, to outfit the league’s premier training facility here...
Read more
Event Updates

NTCA to honor awards recipients during Coverings

FCNews Staff - 0
Orlando, Fla.—The National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA) has announced the recipients of two of the tile industry’s most prestigious honors: the NTCA Joe Tarver...
Read more
Column

Achieving consistent results in uncertain times

FCNews Columnist - 0
Uncertainty isn’t coming—it’s here. Between the Trump tariffs, stock market jitters and fluctuating material costs, it’s no wonder so many dealers are gripping the...
Read more
Carpet

Flor expands carbon negative rug collection

FCNews Staff - 0
Atlanta—Flor, a high-end area rug brand, introduced Terra Nova, its latest carbon negative area rug style that is said to store more carbon than...
Read more
News

Daltile, Marazzi, AO brands highlight sustainability efforts

FCNews Staff - 0
Dallas, Texas—In recognition of Earth Day 2025, sister brands Daltile, Marazzi and American Olean are highlighting some of the many sustainability features of its...
Read more
Al's Column

FCEF’s college programs begin to bear fruits

FCNews Columnist - 0
In 2022, Will was the very first person to apply for a Floor Covering Education Foundation (FCEF) scholarship. He enrolled in the Basic Floor...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X