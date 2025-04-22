Tuesday Tips: Grow with Scott Humphrey

Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts presents short video tips for improving customer service and optimizing staff performance. In the end, it’s all about understanding the importance of being 1% better than your competition.

In this week’s Tuesday Tips, catch up with the WFCA’s special live Grow Event focused on the SEAL Leadership Development and Certification Program. Whether you’re a seasoned professional or just starting your leadership journey, the SEAL Leadership Development and Certification Program will equip you with the tools, inspiration and community to thrive.

If you missed this event, or are interested in improving leadership in your organization, this Tuesday Tip is for you. Catch up now!